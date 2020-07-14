Welp, Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey’s relationship might be done and dusted but your girl has moved on with another Z-lister.

As is tradition for all reality TV breakups, the Too Hot To Handle star has started dating a bloke from a different franchise, one Vinny Guadagnino from Jersey Shore.

Farago was recently spotted looking v. smitten on a date in New York with Vinny. Catch pics of the delightful outing here.

Francesca was the first to announce that she and Harry had split in a spicy tell-all YouTube video.

“Harry and I are not together anymore. He decided to break up with me because he couldn’t do long-distance anymore. I obviously was heartbroken. I did everything I could,” she revealed in the vid.

While she didn’t provide specific deets, she did allude to certain “rumours” about Harry having played a factor in their breakup.

“There was a lot of rumours that came up that turned out to be true. I was getting sent a lot of screenshots and messages. I didn’t want to believe it because how could you have a wedding ring folder with someone, and how could you propose to someone, but you’re also saying I can’t be with you because of the distance. It makes me feel like I was being played.”

Harry later released a video response, insisting that he “never lied” about anything to Francesca Farago. “There is literally nothing to hide and I’m an open book. I’m open and transparent about everything,” he claimed.

“When we were together, we were always on edge, always. We would have the highest highs — the best highs, like, the happiest moments of my entire life were with her. But when things were bad, they were really bad. So every time we would fight, it would just be the worst and most depressed times in my entire life.”