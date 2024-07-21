This Former Bachelor Contestant Is Rumoured To Become A Bride On Married At First Sight 2025

More piping hot tea about the Married At First Sight (MAFS) cast for 2025 has dropped, and this time it’s rumoured that we’re getting a familiar face in the viral social experiment.

Although we’ve barely recovered from this year’s season of MAFS — which only birthed two successful couples: Jack and Tori, and Jade and Ridge — it appears that we’re getting a bunch of spoilers and leaks for Season 12.

Days after the “first” MAFS bride for 2025 was revealed, it has since been reported that next year’s cast will feature a former Bachelor contestant.

Now, before we get ahead of ourselves with the gossip, please take it with a grain of salt. Like always, rumours are just rumours at the end of the day, and we won’t truly know if it’s legit until Daddy Nine drops the cast list.

But for now, let’s marvel at what could be the first MAFS X Bachelor crossover. Ugh, it’s like The Avengers: End Game but better and with more wine!!!

According to Daily Mail Australia, Sierah Swepstone — who previously competed on The Bachelor for Jimmy Nicholson‘s heart — will be joining the MAFS universe in 2025.

Swapping the rose for the ring! Me likey. (Image source: 10Play / The Bachelor)

Who is Sierah Swepstone?

To give you a quickie recap on who this chaotic queen is, Sierah appeared on The Bachelor 2021 and was known for her genius one-liners.

When she was eliminated, she hilariously said that Jimmy “wasn’t into tall, horny bogans”, which was definitely her most defining moment in reality TV history.

Justice for the tall, horny bogans!!! (Image source: YouTube / Studio10)

An insider told Daily Mail Australia that she was perfect for MAFS due to her personality.

“She is a nutter but amazing for television because she just doesn’t care,” the insider shared.

The source didn’t specify exactly when or how she would be joining the MAFS season, but I have an inkling that she could be an OG cast member rather than an intruder like former Home and Away actor Madeleine Jevic from this year’s season.

Earlier this month, Daily Mail Australia reported that the very first MAFS bride of 2025 is fitness blogger and IT account manager Rhi Disljenkovic.

(Image source: Instagram / Rhi Disljenkovic)

“Don’t get me wrong, she is a doll who also loves to have fun but wears her heart on her sleeve,” the friend said.

Alongside the fitness influencer and the return of the Bachie contestant, the publication also reported that viewers could expect a tattooed alpha male who’s set to be 2025’s villain (YAWN) and a blonde with a similar personality to this year’s Lauren Dunn.

Look give the people want *cough* Lucinda Light *cough* and we’ll be happy!!!