It’s that time of year again when Forbes trots out the top 100 celebrities that have so much money they simply don’t know what to do with it. And in pretty much no surprise whatsoever, Kylie Jenner has once again topped the list. And keeping it in the family, Kanye West is on her heels in second place.

As per Forbes, the highest-paid celebs brought in a gross total of $8.3 billion in the last financial year, its first drop since 2016 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic dropping the grand total down $273 million – poor things.

Sitting atop the list of the biggest earners over the last year is, unsurprisingly, Kylie Jenner, as she continues her world domination through selling a huge chunk of Kylie Cosmetics in January. That nabbed her a cool $819 million, which is more money than I can even fathom having in my bank account.

She’s come in at the top of the table despite that whole mess earlier this year when she claimed to be in the self-made billionaires club, which was quickly revoked after the numbers were crunched.

The youngest person on the Forbes 100 list is none other than Billie Eilish, who comes in at #43 with $72 million, closely following Jay Z and F1 champ, Lewis Hamilton.

Newcomers to the Forbes 100 include Lin Manuel-Miranda at #62, and podcaster Bill Simmons, who sold his company The Ringer to Spotify for a very tidy $273 million.

Look, all I can glean from all of this is that every single person on this list should give me $100,000. Just a little hundred kegs. Probably chump change to them, and I can go buy myself something nice. Not much to ask, really.