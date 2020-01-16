Sometimes, there’s a tweet that starts a movement, and sometimes, that movement is discovering Hollywood darling and Oscar nominee Florence Pugh has an incredibly hot brother.
ladies and gentlemen………. florence pugh's brother pic.twitter.com/Z4Qw3rUKyC
— mr. markstoffelees (@markalexl) January 15, 2020
Yes, Little Women star Florence Pugh has a sibling. (In fact, she has several, but more on that in a minute.)
The man in that photograph, ladies and gentlemen, is Toby Sebastian, born Sebastian Tony M. Pugh, older brother of Florence and the internet’s new obsession.
View this post on Instagram
4 years ago this girl was nominated for a Critics Choice Circle Award. 2 years later she was nominated for the @bafta Rising Star Award. Today my friends, she’s been nominated for an Oscar. Yes, an OSCAR. You have worked your arse off and you’ve been exquisite in every single one of your performances. Proud doesn’t cover it. Congratulations fatso, I love you ????
The 27-year-old man is also an actor – in fact, you might recognise him from Game of Thrones. He played the Dornish prince Trystane Martell, for a full six episodes, before sadly going the way of all Game of Thrones characters and dying a brutal and wholly unnecessary death.
The rest of his IMDb listing is a middling list of “what even is that”, but rest assured he’s acted in a few things you’ve probably never heard of. (The Music of Silence? Was that a thing?)
Naturally, the internet has gone full thirst. The Cut has even published a “Florence Pugh’s Hot Brother: A Helpful Guide”, which means you know it’s a ‘thing’.
wow so their genetics rlly said “i respect the ugly community but that ain’t me” huh
— ʜᴏɴᴇʏ ʙᴀᴄᴋᴡᴏᴏᴅs ᴅᴏʟʟ (@ssiirrenn) January 16, 2020
i’m ready to become florence pugh’s sister in law https://t.co/bU5LwiHzX3
— clary (@astoriias) January 16, 2020
What else do you need to know about him? Well, Toby is also a musician. His Instagram is littered with videos of him playing guitar, and in not one of them is he playing Wonderwall. We stan a hot king.
Obviously, the Pughs have two more siblings, because genetics this good need to be shared: Arabella Gibbins and Rafaela Pugh (the youngest). If you were wondering what that sound is, it’s thousands of people desperately wishing they were a Pugh. Sadly, probably not going to happen!
What else do you need to know? Well, he’s a Pisces, was born in Oxford, isn’t super tall (5’9”), and currently – to the best of my quick Googling – not dating anyone.
Honestly, I’m done. Murder me now.
Image: Twitter