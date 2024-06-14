Fiona Harvey’s Lawyer Gave His First Fiery Interview & Explained How He Got To The $170 Mil Figure

The lawyer who’ll be representing Fiona Harvey as she sues Netflix for USD $170 million has given his first public interview and he seems confident of a sweeping victory.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Richard Roth, founder of The Roth Law Firm, has dubbed the Netflix series Baby Reindeer “the biggest lie in television history”.

“I do believe that Netflix should be ashamed of itself,” Roth told the publication.

“I strongly believe that Fiona has been wronged here, and, by pursuing the litigation, the case will be a fulfilling win. I tell Netflix to bring it on.”

Roth also added his two cents regarding the series’ opening claim, “this is a true story”.

“It is reprehensible. When you say this is a true story, you better make sure that it’s true,” the New York-based lawyer said.

The Roth Law Firm specialises in high profile entertainment and sports cases, having represented NFL stars Peyton Manning and Warren Sapp.

His firm’s website details notes Roth, “represents celebrities, nationally recognized artists, singers, actors, songwriters and Hall of Fame and all-star athletes, directors, producers and professional sports organizations”.

READ MORE Baby Reindeer Creators May Have Hurt Their Chances In Fiona Harvey Lawsuit Due To This One Line, Lawyers Claim

When asked about how his team reached the eye-watering sum of USD $170 million (nearly AUD $260 million), Roth explained, “under some of the claims in California, Fiona is entitled to lost profits.

“I know [Netlix is] touting it as the most successful Netflix show [ever]. So the profits [could be] $100 million, $150 million, $300 million. Fiona, if we prevail, is entitled to that.”

A spokesperson for Netflix has confirmed that the company, “intend to defend this matter vigorously and to stand by Richard Gadd’s right to tell his story.”

You can read the full interview with The Hollywood Reporter here.

Roth’s comments come at an already frantic time for the Fiona Harvey case.

Last week, British lawyer Laura Wray accused Fiona Harvey, of stalking and being obsessed with her.

She said she was compelled to speak out after feeling “anxious and distraught” from seeing Harvey’s interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored.