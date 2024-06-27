Baby Reindeer’s Real Life Martha Fiona Harvey Accused Of Stalking A Scottish Politician 

Fiona Harvey — the woman who claims to be the real-life inspiration behind the character of Martha from Netflix’s hit series Baby Reindeer — has issued a statement via her legal team in response to claims made by Scottish politician and television personality George Galloway who claimed to be a stalking victim of Harvey’s.

Galloway first made the allegations during an interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan on Thursday local time. During the interview, he claimed that Harvey stalked him “relentlessly” and “physically” throughout the late 1980s.

Fiona Harvey claims to be the real-life inspo behind Martha. (Image: Piers Morgan Uncensored) Goerge Galloway is a controversial politician and TV personality. (Image: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

Harvey had previously appeared on Morgan’s series Piers Morgan Uncensored, and Galloway told the journalist that he was riveted as he watched their interview.

“It took me right back to the 1980s when stalking was up close and personal because there was no emails,” Galloway said.

“There was no texting. You had to either phone someone on the landline or turn up at their door. That’s real stalking. That’s what she did to me.”

He explained that he was working in the Labour Party when he found this “obsessive woman” who was “forever on my case”.

“Everywhere I turned, she was there,” he explained.

“At first I thought that she fancied me. But it turned out that she fancied my job. She was a relentless and physical, up-close-and-personal stalker of mine. I am ready to testify.”

When asked how many times Harvey tried to call him, Galloway claimed that Harvey called him —and turned up at his home — “hundreds of times.”

You can watch their exchange below.

“The statements of George Galloway, a former member of parliament with his own agenda, which vaguely and generally claim that Ms. Harvey stalked him “hundreds of times” forty years ago, has nothing whatsoever to do with what Netflix did to Ms. Harvey in 2024,” the legal team’s statement read, as per Variety.

Harvey recently launched a $170 million defamation lawsuit against Netflix. In the lawsuit, she alleges that “brutal lies” were told about her throughout Baby Reindeer which claims to be a true story inspired by real events that happened in creator and lead actor Richard Gadd‘s life.

In response to the lawsuit, Netflix’s legal team stated: “We intend to defend this matter vigorously and to stand by Richard Gadd’s right to tell his story.”

Only time will tell.