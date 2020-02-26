Billie Eilish’s brother and musical comrade Finneas O’Connell has copped criticism over a now-deleted tweet about making it in the industry.

In the initial tweet, Finneas shared advice on how punters could crack the biz.

“Shooting your shot’ is promoted widely and I think honestly, it’s a little overrated,” he wrote on Twitter. “Work super hard alone or with your closest friends. Make shit so good it speaks for itself. Don’t pester people to work with you, let them come to you.”

Followers were quick to call him out, claiming that his privilege played a major part in helping him make it big as he lived in Los Angeles and had a family with music connections.

Amid the backlash, O’Connell scrapped the tweet from his page.

“Deleted that tweet because it became clear to me that it came from a place of privilege and arrogance on my part,” he subsequently wrote. “I’m sorry to anyone I disappointed or offended. I appreciate those who called me out on it, thank you for holding me accountable.”

He later clarified that while his parents provided him and Eilish with “love,” they “knew no one in the record industry.”

“During my life time, our parents were never able to fully financially support us off of their work as actors,” Finneas wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “Our dad worked 12 hour days 7 days a week as a construction worker for Mattel and our mom was a teacher.”

He added that these days, Eilish and Finneas help their parents financially.

“I paid off their mortgage last year and billie pays them each salaries to tour with us full time though they have told us many times they would work for us for free,” he tweeted, sharing that his dad now sweeps the stage floor before his kids perform.