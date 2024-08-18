Boy Swallows Universe Star Felix Cameron Wins Logie For Best New Talent, Best Lead Actor & Our Hearts

Boy Swallows Universe star Felix Cameron has won the 2024 TV WEEK Logie Award for Most Popular New Talent and Lead Actor In a Drama. Although he’s new to the world of showbiz, the kid handled his speeches like an absolute pro.

The coveted Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent was jam-packed with incredible talent this year including Alyla Browne, Ava Caryofyllis, Imi Mbedla, Tristan Gorey and fellow Boy Swallows Universe star Lee Tiger Halley. As announced by Dr Chris Brown and Carrie Bickmore, it was 15-year-old Felix who claimed the prestigious prize for his portrayal of Eli Bell.

Boy Swallows Universe stars Lee Tiger Halley and Felix Cameron on the TV WEEK Logies red carpet. (Image: PEDESTRIAN.TV)

Taking to the stage, Felix whipped out a piece of paper with his speech on it — noting that he would’ve used his phone but it was broken before thanking the cast, his agents, the production crew and Netflix like a seasoned professional.



“I’d like to thank my friends, family, my brother, my sister and my mum and dad,” Felix said, tearing up at the mention of his family.

“I’d like to thank my drama teacher Nadia Townsend. Couldn’t have done it without you.

“She had a saying that we were climbing a mountain. She never clarified whether it was Everest or the Dandenongs, but I think we got there.”

As Felix broke down in tears, the audience cheered in support of his sweet emotional display but it wasn’t only the celebrities in attendance who were moved by the sweet moment.

So, not only had Felix cleaned up with a whopping TWO Logies during his first-ever Logies event, the show has done pretty well too.

Plus, Boy Swallows Universe won a Logie for the Best Miniseries AND Felix’s costar Bryan Brown won a neato silver Logie for Best Supporting Actor for his work on the show.

Not too shabby, hey?

Fingers crossed that Felix will leave his first-ever Logies with a whole heap of new decorative shiny boys for his bookshelf.