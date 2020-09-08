Nothing is more satisfying than order and structure, and thanks to this blessed calendar tweet, we can now have faith in the future.

Looks like February 2021 is going to be a beacon of the light in the darkness that is 2020. Curtis Parker-Milnes, Senior Therapeutic Radiographer at Leeds Cancer Centre made us aware of this fact thanks to this divine tweet right here.

“Bloody hell, look how satisfying Feb 2021 is,” he wrote. Honestly, I couldn’t agree more. I wish I looked half as good as February 2021. Go off, queen.

bloody hell, look how satisfying feb 2021 is pic.twitter.com/tHklgtbQNJ — Curtis Parker-Milnes (@CPMilnes) September 6, 2020

My God. Look at the structure. Look how everything falls into place. A perfect four weeks without interruption. A perfect set of days.

Let’s not forget to mention that 12/02/2021 is a palindrome, making February extremely sacred. Maybe this will truly be the end of this simulation hell.

Some of the comments under Parker-Milnes’ tweet add a bit of spicy humour to the occasion, pointing out the weird button in the top right, which looks a lot like an oven.

Listen up everyone, 2021 is cooking up something good for us. Thus, the oven, duh.

To bake a cake to celebrate the perfect month! — It's Louise, alright? ???????? (@InTheButtonJar) September 7, 2020

Alright folks, let’s not screw this up. February 2021 is going to be our month. All of us. No jinxes allowed.