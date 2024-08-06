Which FBoy Island 2024 Couples Are Still Together? Subtle Clue Nicole Is Still With Her Pick

FBoy Island Australia is back for Season Two! So, to prep you for all the FBoy fuckery that’s about to take place, we’ve made a cheeky list of which FBoy Island Season Two couples are still together.



Woah, woah. If you’re looking for a spoiler-free article, you’re in the wrong place. This article features a bunch of FBoy Island Australia Season Two spoilers. Proceed with caution.

The final month of winter has kicked off with a whole lotta heat. I’m talking about the return of FBoy Island Australia, which premiered its first episode on Monday, 5 August!

For folks who are not in the know regarding this clusterfuck of a show, FBoy Island — hosted by the gorgiana queen Abbie Chatfield — follows three girls and their search for love among 24 contestants. Unfortunately, 12 of the boys are there for the right reasons, while the other 12 are FBoys who are only in the villa for fame and the $50,000 cash prize.

It’s like Among Us but with emotions and dosh! However, in positivi-tea, FBoy Island Australia Season One birthed two successful couples — Molly O’Halloran and Nick Brown, and Ziara Rae and Izaya Leota.

FBoy Island? Oooft that’s a risky holiday spot. (Image source: Supplied)

On FBoy Island Australia 2024, we can expect to see Krystal Thomas, Ally Woodfall and Nicole Mitrov shutting down FBoys, and hopefully, finding the love they truly deserve with the Nice Guys.

As of writing, we’ve only got Episode One of Season Two for FBoy Island Australia! But it doesn’t hurt to ponder on which couples make it beyond the lights, camera and action.

So, without further ado, here’s which FBoy Island Australia 2024 couples we reckon will end up together.

Side note: FBoy Island Australia Season Two has just kicked off, so please, take this as just pure speculation!

Which FBoy Island Australia 2024 couples are still together?

Who does Krystal end up with on FBoy Island Australia?

As we’ve only got Episode One of FBoy Island Australia Season Two, it’s still too early to determine who ends up with who.

On the other hand, we do know which of the bois Krystal has her eyes set on.

Drop the shoulder workout routine ASAP. (Image source: Binge / FBoy Island Australia)

Judging from the season’s premiere episode, it appears that the former Bachelors contestant has her eyes set on former Bachelorette contestant Paddy and Joe AKA “The Hot One.”

Surprisingly, in the end, Krystal ended up picking Frank for her first date.

Looking further into their little date, it appears that Krystal isn’t following Frank on Instagram. However, it appears that Frank doesn’t have IG at all. The boy is incognito!

Lowkey falling for Frank too. Look at them eyes!!!! (Image source: Binge / FBoy Island Australia)

It’s definitely a mixed bag of potential fuck bois for now, so I guess we’ll have to wait for more episodes to make our predictions.

Who does Nicole end up with on FBoy Island Australia?

Again, it’s still early days to make predictions for the FBoy Island Australia Season Two final couples! However, we do have an inkling of which Fbloke is tickling Nicole’s fancy.

She reminds me of fellow Aussie model Sarah Ellen. (Image source: Binge / FBoy Island Australia)

In Episode One, it appears that the model took an interest in Joe and Jack — AKA “Shirtless Jack” — who enjoys popping his pecks. It also seemed that she might’ve had a thing for Joe, but she ultimately ended up picking the Mr Pecks.

POV: Kim and Kanye in the “Bound 2” music video. (Image source: Binge / FBoy Island Australia)

Hopefully, he’ll be able to pop into her heart, but only if he’s a Nice Guy. It’s what she deserves!

In a sweet little clue, Nicole is still following Jack and Jack is still following Nicole on socials. Could be producers playing a trick, but I am lowkey rooting for this pairing!

Who does Ally end up with on FBoy Island Australia?

In a hattrick, it appears that Joe has also caught Ally’s eye.

And she reminds me of the mermaid from Aquamarine. IYKYK. (Image source: Binge / FBoy Island Australia)

And in Ally’s favour, the 27-year-old picked Joe as her first date! However, he was given an “FBoy Alert” after he revealed he wanted Nicole to Ally during their date which reduced her to tears.

Zac Efron from TEMU. (Image source: Binge / FBoy Island Australia)

Honestly, if I were her, I’d boot the boy after that!!! BYE SIR. Despite this, it appears the FBoy Island co-stars are still connected on social media, which could mean nothing. Or everything…

It’s still early days for Ally, but fingers crossed she finds the love of her life. Especially since she previously dated Season One FBoy Vernon.

Again, it’s still early days to predict who ends up with who, but for now here’s who the gals have picked!

But stay tuned, because this puppy will be updated as soon as more Fboy Island Australia Season Two tea spills.

FBoy Island Australia Season Two is streaming now on Binge with new episodes every Monday.

Image source: Binge / FBoy Island Australia Season 2