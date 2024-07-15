Season two of FBoy Island Australia is right around the corner!!! BINGE’s hit dating show – where host Abbie Chatfield gets to try and rehabilitate self-proclaimed fuckboys – will hit Aussie screens on August 5, 2024. The trailer has just been released, and pals, it looks SPICY.

This year, there are three new lovely ladies looking for love: Krystal Thomas, Ally Woodfall and Nicole Mitrov. The twist? ‘Nice Guys’ are there for love, while ‘FBoys’ are there for the $50,000 cash prize. It’s a delicious mix of deception, games and steamy makeout sessions.

Watch the FBoy Island Australia Season 2 trailer here:



This trailer is everything!!! Abbie comparing fuckboys to a virus and opening with one of the greatest sentences of all times? I’m hooked.

“There’s only one thing that will stop these men infecting our hearts, souls and holes: three independent women,” Abbie declares.

This one looks like a fuckboy. (Image: BINGE)

From the trailer, we can see there’s gonna be some pretty wild storylines this year. Also, there’s a few too many mullets. What else can we expect? Some nudity, an *interesting* take on a lap dance, somebody playing a recorder with his nose, and the producers has teased “bigger twists”. At one point, Abbie even tells one of the guys to sit down like a dog (!!).

Some of the guys will indulge in some good old catfighting, and of course, the trailer ends on a dramatic cliffhanger. Nicole storms off during one of the ceremonies, saying she “needs a minute” and looks close to tears. Abbie’s shocked face says it all: what the fuck is going on?!

Guess we’ll have to wait until August 5 to find out…

Something juicy is going down this season, I can just feel it. (Image: BINGE)

Who are the new FBoy Island Australia Season 2 ladies?

You might recognise UK-born Krystal Thomas from last year’s dumpster fire that was The Bachelors. She’s a no-nonsense sorta gal, and according to producers, she “wears her heart on her sleeve”. A dangerous trait seeing as she’s going up against a bunch of fuckboys…

Queenslander Ally Woodfall has a strange connection to FBoy Island season one – she actually dated fuckboy Vernon Lyon. You know, the one that had Molly O’Halloran wrapped around his little finger until texts between him and his ex-girlfriend Brogan came to light.

According to Brogan, he had broken up with her to go on the show, planning to get back together with Brogan once he’d secured the cash. It won’t come as a surprise to hear that Ally had a terrible experience with Vernon – he ghosted her. Hopefully she’s not going to jump straight into another relationship with another fuckboy!

From left to right: Ally Woodfall, Nicole Mitrov, host Abbie Chatfield and Krystal Thomas. (Image: BINGE)

READ MORE RECAP: Everything That Happened In The Absolutely Bonkers FBOY Island Finale Episode

Last but not least is Geelong model Nicole Mitrov. She’s been wasting her time in many situationships, so is looking for the guy “who truly sees and hears her”.

The show actually has a pretty good hit rate, with two couples from season one still going strong. Ziara Rae and her match Izaya Leota look as loved-up as ever, while Molly and Nick Brown even posed for a wedding photoshoot recently.

Will these brand new FBoy Island ladies be as lucky? Only time will tell.

FBoy Island Season 2 premieres on BINGE on August 5, 2024.