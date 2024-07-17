FBoy Island Stars Say The Dating Show Gave Them A Sense Of ‘Female Empowerment’

When you think of FBoy Island, one of the first things that comes to mind is “why the heck would you wanna go there?” Well, the women who are about to take on this year’s season have shared the beautiful reason why they’ve signed up for this game-changing dating show.

In the midst of the Olympics hype and MasterChef Australia finale, punters were given a bite of good old sun-soaked reality TV romance drama. Yep, that’s right, Binge officially gave viewers a taste of FBoy Island Australia 2024, hosted by the one and only Abbie Chatfield.

In this year’s edition of the unique dating shebang, viewers got to meet the three lovely ladies — Krystal Thomas, 28, Ally Woodfall, 27, and Nicole Mitrov, 26 — who will be putting their hearts on the line for love.

Although the name FBoy Island might sound like a ‘yuge sausage fest, packed with guys who are the modern-day manifestation of The Situation from Jersey Shore, it’s actually more than its jarring title name.

For people who’ve never seen the show, FBoy Island follows three women as they attempt to find the “Nice Guys” out of the FBoys — who are only the show for the cash prize.

During the trio’s journey, Abbie comes around not only as a host but also as a spicy godmuva who helps guide the girlies through their time on FBoy Island and occasionally whips the boys into shape when they act up.

Like, duh! Remember when she handed H*rr*son B**n his ass on the It’s A Lot podcast???? ICONIC.

Speaking to PEDESTRIAN.TV the incoming trio spilled on why they decided to sign up for a trip on FBoy Island, stating that the show gave them a sense of “female empowerment”.

“None of the others [dating shows] sorta align with me,” Nicole began.

“Like, I don’t wanna be bitching with other girls, I don’t wanna be fighting other girls over a guy. It’s not my place to really do that. So I love that we get to work as a team. We get to investigate.

“Like you do that with your girlfriends anyway, when you’re seeing a guy or you’re looking at dating a guy so it feels the most like real life to me.”

Krystal, who was previously on The Bachelors in 2023, said she agreed with Nicole in the sense that FBoy Island gave her the power in her quest to find love.

“I feel like I much prefer this position — female empowerment side of things,” she said.

“FBoys have gotten away with it for far too long. They’ve had too much air time. So it’s time you know, we put them in their place and actually find a really nice guy whilst doing it.”

Abbie’s Angels! (Image source: Supplied)

Ally also added that the success rate of FBoy Island was what made the show attractive to her, citing that two out of three couples from Season One are still together.

“The success rate from last season was, you know, two out of three. That’s pretty good. So good. And I think we’ve been absolutely blessed to have such amazing girls this season,” she shared.

“Like, honestly, within 30 seconds, we were all on the same page. And just here to have so much fun. And the concept of this particular show is really supporting that and we’re here for it.”

Two out of three? That’s better than nothing like the last two seasons of The Bachelors. I’ll take it!

Although the title is quite eye-catching, we all now know (hopefully) the true and empowering intentions the show’s format holds.

Remember, never judge a book by its cover! Unless it’s a fuck boy. BOY BYE.