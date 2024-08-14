FBoy Island Australia is full throttle into its second season of fuck boi-busting and Nice Guy lovin’. So if you’re on for the ride, or you’re just trying to figure out which bloke has been outed as an FBoy, we’ve got all the tea.



Heads up! This article is spoiler central for FBoy Island Australia Season Two. You’ve been warned!

It’s that time of the year again when we rally the troops and back the three leading ladies who’ve sacrificed their hearts for FBoy Island Australia.

For folks who aren’t familiar, FBoy Island Australia follows the three ladies in their quest for love among 24 boys. Although half of the blokes are there for love, the other half (the FBoys) are only there to steal the $50,000 cash prize for themselves.

It’s up to the ladies to weed out the fuck bois via weekly eliminations and find their significant other!

Da boiz. (Image source: BINGE / Supplied)

This year, Krystal Thomas, Ally Woodfall and Nicole Mitrov have decided to put their fuck boi radars to the test for a chance at love. And OFC, Abbie Chatfield and her wit are back to keep these FBoys in check as the host!

They truly are Chatfield’s angels. (Image source: BINGE / Supplied)

So if you’ve been unable to keep up with the weekly episodes, or you just want a cheeky spoiler, I’ve wrangled up all the blokes who’ve been booted from the Island and if they are a Nice Guy or FBoy.

So without further ado, here’s the full elimination list for FBoy Island Australia Season Two.

Who’s been eliminated from Fboy Island Australia Season 2?

Vincent, 27 — Episode Two

Nice Guy or FBoy: FBoy.

The hair gives it away TBH. (Image source: BINGE / Supplied)

Ally busted this fuck boi after she realised he pulled the same move with all the girls.

Basically, this bloke went up to Ally, Krystal and Nicole and tried to do some kind of palm reading, claiming that they had some kind of magic in their blood.

Although he was eliminated, I honestly felt like Vincent was ready to fuck off into Limbro with his Limbro buddies.

Eddy, 31 — Episode Two

Nice Guy or FBoy: FBoy.

Literally an FBoy starter pack outfit right here!!! (Image source: BINGE / Supplied)

Unsurprisingly, Eddy was outed as an FBoy (DING! DING!). The stuntman was eliminated by Krystal, who put him on the chopping block for not being present enough in the competition.

“Who even are you? You need to step your pussy up. It’s that simple,” Krystal before she banished him to Limbro.

Dart, 28 — Episode Two

Nice Guy or FBoy: Nice Guy.

If Ash Ketchum was a real person, it would be Dart. (Image source: BINGE / Supplied)

Although his name is literally Dart, the music teacher was revealed to be a Nice Guy after he was eliminated by Nicole.

I mean, the bloke was playing a full-on instrument for the elimination. No fuck boi would put that much effort in for free!

Jake, 31 — Episode One

Nice Guy or FBoy: ????

Back to TikTok for you!!! (Image source: BINGE / FBoy Island Australia)

Before he could get eliminated from FBoy Island by Krystal, Abbie revealed that Jake had not only ghosted the girls but the entire show.

Unfortunately, we will never know if Jake was a cheeky fuck boi looking for dosh or a Nice Guy on the hunt for another Amazing Race partner.

Jin, 25 — Episode One

Nice Guy or FBoy: FBoy.

Wait he’s kinda cute tho… (Image source: BINGE / Supplied)

To everyone’s surprise — which you can tell by everyone’s reaction in the background — Jin was revealed to be an FBoy. The 25-year-old was sent to Limbro by model Nicole after he accidentally called her Ally during the mixer. Aiyiyi.

Mitch, 27 — Episode One

Nice Guy or FBoy: Nice Guy.

He looks like a 5SOS member. (Image source: BINGE / Supplied)

Mitch was unfortunately yeeted from the comp by Ally after he was grinding all of the girls during the mixer, which left her confused. To everyone’s surprise, Mitch was revealed to be a Nice Guy. At least he was nice enough to give everyone a ride!

READ MORE FBoy Island’s Abbie Chatfield Calls For More Body Diversity On Aussie Reality TV

So far, three FBoys have been banished to Limbro in Season Two of FBoy Island Australia.

Honestly, not too shabby for Chatfield’s angels!

FBoy Island Australia Season Two, Episodes One and Two are out now on BINGE, with new episodes dropping every Monday.

Image source: BINGE / FBoy Island Australia