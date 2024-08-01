The FBoy Island Australia Cast Has Dropped & I Can Already Spot The Red Flags From Here

The full cast of FBoy Island Australia Season Two has finally dropped, so let’s take a peek at who could be a ~rare~ Nice Guy or a shady little FBoy.

Yep, it’s that time of the year when we — the audience — get to roleplay as Judge Judy and attempt to decipher which of these blokes are on FBoy Island Australia for love and which ones are on there for dosh.

For folks who aren’t familiar with the series, FBoy Island — hosted by the one and only Abbie Chatfield — is a unique dating show where we follow three beautiful women in their quest to find love. However, in their assigned dating pool, there is a mix of FBoys who are only there to win $50,000.

UGH, literally reminds me of my entire dating life… You know, dealing with scrubs only looking for money?

Anyway, before I trauma dump more about my disgustang situationship, the cast for FBoy Island Australia has finally been released.

Let’s take a look at who’s looking for some loving (or cash)!

Table of Contents

How many contestants will be in FBoy Island Australia Season 2?

As of writing, 24 contestants are confirmed to be jumping on this year’s FBoy Island. One-half of these blokes — self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” — are there to find true love, while the other half — the boys who put FBoy in FBoy Island — are in the villa for the $50,000 cash prize.

How do they choose the cast of FBoy Island Australia?

In November 2023, Binge and Abbie Chatfield chucked up a cheeky Instagram Post, calling for all FBoys and Nice Guys to appear on the second season of FBoy Island Australia.

The process of casting hasn’t truly been revealed, however, I’m assuming the blokes with the wildest auditions and cringe-worthy social media accounts were picked to show up for Season Two.

After all, what’s reality TV without contestants with that extra je ne sais quoi?

Meet the cast for FBoy Island Australia Season 2

The Host — Abbie Chatfield

Do we really need an introduction for the one and only, Abbie Chatfield? Well, for folks who are not in the know, Abbie Chatfield first popped up on the Aussie media scene on Matt Agnew‘s season of The Bachelor. Although she didn’t win Matt’s heart, Abbie has continued to make waves in the Aussie pop culture scene.

She has since appeared on Bachelor In Paradise, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and even judged the cursed singing show Masked Singer.

Chatfield also uses her stardom to platform social and political issues on her social media and beloved It’s A Lot podcast.

So glad to see that this reality TV diva is back for round two of FBoy Island Australia.

The Girls

Krystal Thomas, 28, Queensland

Is Krystal giving you deja vu? Well, you might remember from that horny AF season of The Bachelors, where she was vying for the heart of Felix Von Hoffe.

Well now, Krystal will be searching for love on… FBoy Island. Let’s hope she doesn’t bump into her former Bachelors flame while basking in the hot FBoy Island sun.

Ally Woodfall, 27, Queensland

In her official FBoy Island bio, Ally‘s love life “reads like a rollercoaster novel”, which is made evident through her relationship with Season One FBoy Vernon Lyon. YIKES!

Hopefully, that relationship gave her the experience she needed to tackle this year’s FBoy Island batch.

Nicole Mitrov, 26, Victoria

Nicole is a Geelong-based model who hopes to find love in the FBoy Island villa. Although she’s been through a “fair share of situationships”, the model is determined to find her Mr Right.

The Boys

Bare with me girlies!!! There are 24 boys. 12 are Nice Guys and 12 are naughty, naughty FBoys.

The show hasn’t started, but I’ll let y’all be the judges with these cheeky pics.

Wes, 28, Account Manager

Dart, 28, Music Teacher

Doug, 25, Electrician

Nuggett, 20, Basketball Player

Jerome, 28, Gardener

Eddy, 31, Stuntman

Aaron, 35, Adrenaline Junkie and Ex-Military

Frank, 25, DJ

Jack, 27, Real Estate Agent

Jake, 31, TikTok Star

Jin, 25, Influencer

Joe, 30, Rigger-Turned-Model

Lewis, 30, comedian

Joey, 23, Model

Minjarrah, 30, Musician

Mitch, 27, Stripper

Norman, 34, Youth Worker

Paddy, 32, Gym Manager

Sean, 23, Construction Worker

Vincent, 27, Expat

Tim, 32, Fashionista

When Does Fboy Island Australia Season 2 start?

FBoy Island Australia will kick off Monday, 5 August 2024 on Binge.

Be there or be square!

Stream FBoy Island Season One on Binge.

