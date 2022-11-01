Netflix’s live-action reboot of the iconic animated fairy series Fate: The Winx Saga has been cancelled after two seasons.

Series creator Brian Young made the shock announcement in an Instagram post.

“This is not fun news to share, but Netflix [has] decided not to move forward with Season Three of Fate: The Winx Saga,” Young wrote.

“This is especially tough because I know how many of you loved this season. It’s a heartbreaking silver lining, but a silver lining all the same. I’m so proud of everyone who worked on the show, and so happy we got to tell the stories we did. Our cast and crew put in a ton of hard work creating this world and these characters. I’m grateful for each and every one of them, and for all of you for watching. It’s been an amazing four years. Hopefully we’ll see each other again in the future.”

His account has since been switched to private.

The series first debuted on Netflix in January 2021, with Season Two dropping in September 2022.

It instantly became a fan fave, catapulting the beloved animated series into live-action Netflix goodness.

The cast included Abigail Cowen, Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Eliot Salt, Elisha Applebaum, Danny Griffin, Sadie Soverall, Freddie Thorp, Theo Graham, and Robert James-Collier.

The series was super successful which is why its cancellation is such a shock.

Season Two debuted on the Netflix Top 10 as the second-most viewed English-language TV title and the third-most watched title overall, behind Cobra Kai and Narco-Saints.

The season remained on the Netflix Top 10 for five weeks and even got Season One rising back up on the charts.

What’s even more annoying is that Season Two ended on a cliffhanger so we’ll never bloody know how it turns out for Bloom and the gang.

Ah well, at least we have two spritely seasons to enjoy on Netflix.