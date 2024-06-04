Farmer Wants A Wife Producer Thinks The Show ‘Won’t Survive’ & I’m Crying Into My Akubra

Farmer Wants A Wife is known as being one of the most wholesome dating reality TV shows out there, with a much higher success rate than Married At First Sight (MAFS)

The most recent season, however, was actually a bit more dramatic than its predecessors. Some of the couples have already called it quits, and Farmer Bert famously left the farm without finding a wife. 

Farmer Wants A Wife turned into Farmer ~Maybe~ Wants A Wife this year. (Image: Seven)

Now, a former Farmer Wants A Wife producer has come out and shared the reason he believes the show may not survive much longer. 

In an interview with Yahoo! Lifestyle, the television producer claimed that it used to be “less dramatic” in the past, because they were “focused on finding these farmers an actual wife”. 

“I fear the algorithm is going to be out [of] wack with attracting the right sort of woman who have most likely been turned off the idea of applying,” they said. 

The ex-producer continued: “We know that these reality shows have a way of mimicking trends. MAFS is [in] a spiral of attracting influencers and that is a real problem for their longevity… I think the show should have stayed in its lane and avoided casting women that are there for the wrong reasons. Other shows are already doing that [with] in-fighting and conflict.” 

Farmer Bert definitely could have found a wife, if he wanted. (Image: Seven)

Yikes. At the moment, casting for next season’s ladies hasn’t started yet, but the reality TV producer believes there’s still a chance the show could be saved – if producers change their focus. 

“Here is hoping they go for genuine love stories this time around. As I fear the show won’t survive another series like the last,” he said. 

“Let’s hope they haven’t broken the show.”

After a spate of reality TV show cancellations, I’ll be devo if Seven hangs up the Akubra for the final time. We need our fix of reality TV love, so I’m praying Farmer Wants A Wife’s wholesome side comes back out to play.

