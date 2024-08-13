Farmer Wants A Wife’s Sarah Dropped A Song Filled With Tea About Her Split From Farmer Joe

Farmer Wants A Wife‘s Farmer Joe Bobbin and Sarah Carey have called it quits. Following the breakup news, Sarah has dropped a new song with a tonne of tea about their rocky split!

Although Farmer Wants A Wife 2024 wrapped up back in May, the fallout of the show is continuing to trickle from its hot mess, gossip teet.

On Sunday, Sarah shared an original song regarding her breakup news, and some Farmer Wants A Wife fans are clocking some major shade within the lyrics.

In the song, which was shared on Instagram, Sarah described made various allegations about her ex, describing him as a “dick” and that he liked “to play the victim”.

Sing the tea! (Image source: Instagram / @_sarahcarey)

“I loved your mum, but her son is such a dick and I should’ve run but I thought that I could fix you,” Sarah sang.

“It’s all your fault but you still like to play the victim. You’ll drink alcohol ’till the guilt is out your system.”

The songwriter continued to claim in her song she “heard the rumours too” and that she “believed in you because I saw the best in you”.

Did Farmer Wants A Wife’s Farmer Joe cheat on Sarah?

Following the release of her song, some Farmer Wants A Wife fans claimed she was responding to the cheating rumours surrounding Farmer Joe, which surfaced in July.

To give you a quick catch-up on the cheating allegations, So Dramatic! reported that multiple sources have come forward to claim that Farmer Joe had “cheated on her the whole relationship”.

As of writing, neither Joe nor Sarah have confirmed that infidelity was the reason behind the split. However, Joe has shared his two cents on the breakup, telling Yahoo! Lifestyle: “The only comment I’ll make is you can’t force love.”

The pair copped breakup rumours in the lead-up to the Farmer Wants A Wife. (Image source: Channel 7 / Farmer Wants A Wife)

As of writing, Sarah and Joe are the second couple from this year’s season of Farmer Wants A Wife. Following the season reunion, Farmer Tom Boyer and Sarah Cranley announced that they’ve gone their separate ways.