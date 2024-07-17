Farmer Wants A Wife’s Krissy Has Revealed Spicy Details About Her Sex Life With Farmer Tom

There’s some serious Farmer Wants A Wife goss floating around and it’s honestly TEA. It involves Farmer Tom Boyer, his runner-up Krissy Smith, their sex life and their public television break-up.

Strap in folks, because this is all wild as hell.

Krissy shared some intimate details in an interview with Yahoo! Lifestyle, saying she had sex with Farmer Tom pretty early on.

“We had a connection straight away. It was obvious to me that I was his first pick and I am embarrassed to reveal we slept together on the first night at his farm,” she said.

“He told me that I was his priority and I had no reason to believe he was interested in anyone else. We had a sexual relationship right up until the day I was told he was not going to choose me in that finale. You could imagine how shocked I was to be sidelined at that point.”

Krissy is currently spilling all the goss about her relationship with Farmer Tom. (Image: Seven)

If you cast your minds back to the end of the show, you’ll remember how genuinely heartbroken Krissy was when Farmer Tom picked Sarah Cranley over her. Turns out he’d apparently been whispering sweet nothings to Krissy right up until that moment.

“We had lay in bed talking at night and I couldn’t have imagined he would pick anyone else.”

Farmer Tom has now hit back with his side of the story, telling the publication that he prefers to keep his private life to himself.

“I don’t feel the need to comment as it was a long time ago for me, and I have moved on. I also don’t really feel the need to share my intimate relationships with the public,” he said.

“I am grateful for the experience and have learnt more about what sort of person I want in my life from [it], and I will just continue on with my life and hope I find someone who makes me happy and build a life with them.”

In what seems like one last dig towards his ex, he finished by saying: “And [I] hope everyone else from the show finds what they are looking for, too.”

Are FWAW’s Farmer Tom and Sarah Cranley still together?

These two didn’t have a fairytale romance. (Image: Seven)

Near the end of May, Sarah posted a lengthy statement on Instagram saying she’d broken up with Tom. She did mention that she considers Krissy one of her “greatest friends”, so I’m sure they have plenty to chat about.

“I applied to FWAW with the sole intention of falling in love with Tom and I certainly surprised myself with how deeply I felt for him in a short amount of time. Unfortunately, that lifelong love that I was seeking with Tom did not turn out the way that I hoped it would, but it’s definitely a relief now to put that truth out there that Tom and I are no longer together,” she wrote.

“Relationships don’t always work and people are not always who you think they are. I can hold the knowledge that I gave my all to the experience and our relationship during, and since, the show, and I am really proud of that.”

I’m dying for the tea from her because I just know she has stories to tell! Sarah, if you’re reading this, could you pls slide into my DMs?

Feature Image: Farmer Wants A Wife, Seven