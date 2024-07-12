Farmer Wants A Wife Contestant Spills The ‘Inhumane’ Hourly Rate She Was Paid On Set

Contestants from the (s)hit romantic reality TV show Farmer Wants A Wife have come out swinging against the network that produced the show, claiming that they were paid an unbelievably low amount per filming day.

In an interview with the So Dramatic! podcast, contestant Daisy shared that after running some numbers, she believed she was only paid less than the minimum wage hourly rate during filming days.

The publication revealed earlier that contestants were paid approximately $80 for their days on set. However, the number of hours that Daisy said she and everyone else had to spend on the set left meant her pay was spread thin across the long day.

“There were days on the farm where we would start filming at 8am, 8:30, 9am,” Daisy told the podcast.

“And we’d wrap up filming at like 2am.”

Doing some number crunching, if you divide the $80 per day pay by 15 hours of work and you get…

“Some days we were on like $5 an hour for filming,” said Daisy.

Yikessssss… That ain’t it, boss.

Podcast host Megan Pustetto exclaimed that the amount of work was “inhumane” and questioned the legality of the low pay.

“I don’t know how they get away with it,” the host stated.

Daisy with her partner, Farmer Todd. Source: Seven/Farmer Wants A Wife.

While on the podcast, Daisy also revealed some of the other practises that happened behind the camera which she thought were the producers trying to “manipulate” her.

In particular, Daisy highlighted how she would continue to get asked the same question with slight variations until she gave producers the answer they were looking for.

“They’ll ask things like ‘Who do you think’s the biggest competition here in the house?’ and ‘Who do you think will be there at the end?’, and they’ll keep pushing,” she shared.

The contestant shared that she knew of multiple contestants who were brought to tears “because they were so over being questioned”.

To cap it all off, she then explained how any sentences she did say on a hot mic or camera had the potential to get used completely out of their context in order to create a narrative.

“I had an interview and it was a sentence that was like ‘Maybe my connection with Todd isn’t as strong as I think,’” Daisy said.

“And they rolled with that on every single ad, on every single episode.”

Well well well, isn’t that just sooooo surprising? Reality TV isn’t actually that real? Oh boy, if only someone could have warned them that producers use manipulative tactics.

This season of Farmer Wants A Wife Australia was panned by fans for veering too close to the trashy-reality TV territory of shows like Married At First Sight. Despite this, ratings for the show have risen.

