Farmer Wants A Wife’s Farmer Todd Addresses Those Spicy Rumours, Says There’s A ‘Shock’ To Come

Farmer Todd has been welcomed into the Farmer Wants A Wife family rather late, after Farmer Dean gapped it with Teegan Barr early on.

Though he’s only been on our screens for around a week, some spicy rumours are flying around about how he does, in fact, find a wife. New Idea recently reported that a proposal may well be “on the cards”, with their source saying he exits the show “extremely loved-up”.

“Todd is a very happy camper right now… marriage is something he definitely wants,” the insider spilled.

Farmer Todd and his lovely ladies. (Image: Seven)

Farmer Todd was asked about these rumours during an interview with Yahoo! Lifestyle, and he stayed coy with his answers.

“I mean, it’s pretty quick if I was gonna propose. Yeah, there was a bit of a joke with the farmer about who was gonna get a dirty knee,” he said.

However, he did tease that viewers would be surprised by his storyline.

“You’ll have to wait and see, [there] might be a bit of a shock there somewhere,” he said.

Farmer Wants A Wife fans question Farmer Tom’s choice

Awww, young love. (Image: Seven)

This comes after 22-year-old Farmer Tom chose Sarah Cranley on Sunday night’s episode, farewelling Krissy Smith, 29, seemingly over their seven-year age gap.

“I do care greatly for Krissy… but there is quite a large age gap between the two of us. It is a bit concerning,” he told producers.

When he broke up with Krissy, she was blindsided, saying: “I’m a bit shocked and I think I have a valid reason to be. I did not see this coming. It felt really real for me.”

Krissy was genuinely heartbroken. (Image: Seven)

However, he and Sarah seemed to be on the same page, with the pair admitting they were in love with each other.

The majority of FWAW fans supported Farmer Tom’s choice, but there were some who shared their concern online.

“Wrong choice. Think his mind was on the age difference more than what he feels. Should’ve chosen Krissy, she would have been your steadier influence,” one wrote.

“All about the age… think [Krissy] was more suited,” another said.

“I am actually really over watching these girls’ hearts being crushed. I can’t believe the age difference was so important to someone who is supposedly ready to commit!” a third added.



Seeing as FWAW is one of the most wholesome dating shows around with a massive success rate, there’s a good chance Farmer Tom and Sarah will go the distance.