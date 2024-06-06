Farmer Wants A Wife Star Has Slammed Her ‘Disgusting’ Edit & Claims It ‘Damaged Her Character’

Farmer Wants A Wife may be over for the year, but the drama appears to just be getting started. Hot off the heels of an ex-producer saying the show’s future is in trouble, contestant Daisy Lamb has called her edit “disgusting” and revealed she’s been receiving “death threats”.

Daisy found love with Farmer Todd on the show and has since dismissed rumours they’ve broken up. The public reaction hasn’t been that welcoming, with many believing that the farmer should’ve ended up with Grace.

In an interview with Yahoo! Lifestyle, Daisy hit out at production, saying that she couldn’t believe how their love story was shown on air.

“I think the way that production portrayed our story was disgusting. They chose to air highly edited scenes in which conversations never occurred and damaged the character of not only us but also our friends and family, as well as multiple girls during the series,” she claimed.

“They portrayed us in such a way that brought us into public disrepute, so much that we received death threats.”

The gym manager called their portrayal “degrading” and “disrespectful”, but confirmed the couple were still going strong.

“Todd and I are lucky that we survived the public backlash because most people wouldn’t cope with the pressure of public opinion, even though they have been led to believe something that is not real,” she declared.

Daisy warns those wanting to go on Farmer Wants A Wife

In an earlier Instagram Story, Daisy told ladies looking to find love on Farmer Wants A Wife to slide into her DMs for an honest conversation.

“If any girlies applying for S15 of FWAW wanna have a chat… HMU! I’ll tell you the honest truth about the whole experience and give you a play by play of the many ways in which production can AND will fuck you over,” she wrote. Yikes.

This is so messy, but did we really expect anything else? It may be considered one of the more wholesome reality TV shows, but this past season has shown producers aren’t afraid to play a little dirty. I’m just hoping that they don’t pull the plug on this one, too.

PEDESTRIAN.TV has reached out to Seven for comment.

