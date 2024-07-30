Farmer Wants A Wife’s Claire Took A Brutal Swipe At Farmer Andrew While Selling Her Wedding Dress

It looks like Farmer Wants A Wife’s Claire Saunders and Farmer Andrew Coleman are over for good.



While we heard the pair had cancelled their wedding when Claire left his farm unexpectedly, she’s recently listed her wedding dress for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

There were a few clues – including the fact she was hanging out with Farmer Andrew’s ex Lucie Gilmour in Darwin – but the reality star’s original announcements were purposely vague.

Claire is actually selling her wedding dress for less than half its original price. Guess she wants it gone quickly, and I don’t blame her.

“Arya Wedding Dress by Essense size 10. Brand new with tags (never worn). Comes with sleeves that you can add on if you’d like to. Price is firm, as the retail price is $3100. Pick up Narromine, Dubbo or Launceston, Tasmania,” the listing reads.

Claire’s post on Facebook Marketplace. (Image: Facebook)

The reality TV contestant is also selling a pair of white Olivia Cowboy boots that she may have been planning to wear with the wedding dress.

Yahoo! Lifestyle reported that after a Farmer Wants A Wife fan noticed Claire’s post about her wedding dress, they posted a screenshot of the spicy comment section on Facebook.

“Safe to assume they’re definitely over!” they wrote, referring to the comment section. And it’s honestly TEA.

After Claire’s friend said, “Hope you’re okay, think positive beautiful”, Claire responded with: “I’m okay, I’d rather be where I am now instead of being married to a selfish F wit!!”

Her friend agreed and replied, saying: “Yes, that’s not what you need. You will be okay, you are still young [and] beautiful.”

Claire and Farmer Andrew in happier times. (Image: Instagram @clairesaunders)

Claire’s other friends rallied around her in the comment section, with one saying it was a “beautiful dress”.

“Oh Claire bear, my heart breaks for you so freaking much. Such a beautiful dress for such a beautiful woman. Know your worth and be proud of who you are… you have so may people out there who truly love you so very much,” another wrote.

“Take time out Claire, you’re better than that, I know it and so do you, remember ‘their loss not yours’, you’ll hit the jackpot one day, take care girl and stay safe, [love you] long time,” a third added.

Fans will no doubt be disappointed seeing as Farmer Andrew and Claire were considered one of the golden couples from 2023. The pair left the show early as Farmer Andrew was convinced Claire was the one for him, and he popped the question in March this year.

Just two weeks ago, Claire was replying to comments on her Instagram posts saying she was planning to move back to the farm to be with Andrew after dry season in Darwin was over.

Something big has obviously gone down and I can’t wait for her to continue to spill the tea… Farmer Andrew, count your days!

Feature Image: Instagram @clairesaunders, Facebook