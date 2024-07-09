A Farmer Wants A Wife Couple Just Cancelled Their Wedding & It Looks Like Something Suss Went Down

Well, love is dead. Farmer Wants A Wife’s fairytale romance between Farmer Andrew Coleman and Claire Saunders has seemingly come to an end.

The 2023 couple had all of us swooning when they left the show early, after Farmer Andrew knew Claire was the gal for him. He hung up his Akubra and they’ve been loved up ever since, with Farmer Andrew popping the question in March this year.

Claire has spent lots of time this year planning their big day, even taking fans along as she shopped for a wedding dress. Sadly, she announced the couple had called the wedding off on Monday in an Instagram Story.

“My dogs and I have headed north to Darwin to work for the dry season. Andrew and I have had to cancel our wedding due to reasons out of our control, but we are both okay,” she wrote.

“I’m not sure what else to say other than, sometimes life is hard and we all just need a little breathing space. There will be no farming content from me for the foreseeable future.”

Claire and Farmer Andrew have cancelled their wedding. (Image: Instagram @clairelsaunders) Claire is hanging out with Farmer Wants A Wife’s Lucie. (Image: Instagram @clairelsaunders)

She also shared another Instagram Story showing she’s currently hanging out with her “sister wife” Lucie Gilmour – AKA the contestant who competed for Farmer Andrew’s heart on the same season of FWAW. Bet they’ve got a lot to talk about…

The reality TV star has since deleted her engagement announcement from Instagram – it was originally posted on March 18 – with barely any evidence they were together on her feed. The last glimpse of Andrew on her grid is from October, 2023.

This snap of FWAW’s Farmer Andrew and Claire Saunders has been deleted from Instagram. (Image: Instagram @clairelsaunders)

Whatever happened must have been sudden, because Claire answered a fan comment a week ago about her upcoming wedding. In her recent horse riding video she’s galloping along at a pretty high speed, so the viewer said it was “risky” doing this “so close to the wedding”.

“But this makes me feel alive. It’s who I am and Andrew knows how my friends and I ride at home in Tassie,” she replied.

The latest update from Claire is a note that says: “In a world where you can be anything, be kind.”

Eek. It doesn’t look good for the former golden couple!

Feature Image: Instagram @clairelsaunders & Seven