CONTENT WARNING: This article contains references to mental health issues, grooming and assault.

Ezra Miller has announced they’ll be seeking mental health treatment after multiple arrests and allegations which include burglary and attempted assault.

In a statement published in The Hollywood Reporter, Miller said they had “recently gone through a time of intense crisis”.

“I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” the statement said.

“I want to apologise to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

After a string of allegations against the actor, Miller was most recently charged with burglary in Vermont. They allegedly broke into a home and stole alcohol bottles.

They’ve been ordered to appear in court in late September.

Back in 2020, Miller was filmed seemingly choking a woman at a bar in Iceland. According to Variety, staff then removed Miller from the bar.

Then in Hawaii this year, Miller was arrested twice. During the first incident, Miller allegedly grabbed a microphone from a woman singing karaoke with her partner at a bar. Police then alleged Miller also “lunged” at a man playing darts.

Later this year, Hawaiian cops arrested Miller for second degree assault. Miller allegedly “threw a chair” at a get together in a private home when they were asked to leave. The chair hit a woman in the forehead.

There are also allegations of grooming against Miller. The parents of an 18-year-old environmental activist obtained a temporary protective order against Miller, who they allege groomed their child, as per Vanity Fair.

The 18-year-old at the centre of those allegations has denied Miller abused or groomed her, according to Insider.

Then, the mum of a 12-year-old in Massachusetts was also given a temporary harassment protection order.

One of the biggest questions in the entertainment industry surrounding the allegations against Miller is how Warner Bros.’ The Flash film will be impacted. Miller has the starring role — and the film has also already been shot. Pretty yikes.

According to Deadline, studio execs have been speaking to Miller and their team about a “pro-active” plan for their mental health.

“This isn’t business, it’s about a human being who is clearly in pain,” one told the pub.

At the moment, The Flash is due for release in June 2023.

If you need mental health support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.