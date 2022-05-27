WARNING: This article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian season two and The Book of Boba Fett, so read at your own caution.

A release date for The Mandalorian season three just dropped in via X-Wing. I can’t wait to see my favourite lil wrinkly green guy Grogu’s face back on my screen. It’s been far too long.

Disney+ has announced The Mandalorian will be back on our sweaty little screens in 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Mandalorian (@themandalorian)

This is absolutely The Fkn Way.

So what do we know about The Mandalorian season three so far? Join me on this journey through a galaxy far, far away.

When will The Mandalorian season three drop?

Disney confirmed at Star Wars Celebration in California that we can expect to see The Mandalorian in February 2023. Yieeeew!

Obviously prepare some delicious soup — or maybe frog eggs — for your viewing pleasure.

“kermit sipping tea” walked so “baby yoda sipping soup” could run pic.twitter.com/WwgIbn00eX — benji (@sevenbenjisins) November 30, 2019

Which characters can we expect to see?

Of course our titular Mandalorian, Din “Mando” Djarin (Pedro Pascal being ruggedly sexy even with a big metal helmet on) and the baby Yoda formerly known as The Child — now known as Grogu — will be returning.

The Mandalorian and Grogu continue their journey in Season 3 of #TheMandalorian, streaming February 2023 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/CHqUL1gec7 — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) May 26, 2022

According to Hype Beast, exec producer Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni confirmed two other returning characters.

Katee Sackhoff will be back as fellow Mandalorian Bo-Katan Kryze and Carl Weathers will portray bounty-hunter-turned-magistrate Greef Karga.

According to The Direct, a teaser trailer shown at Stars Wars Celebration painted Bo-Tan Kryze as a potential baddie. The Direct reckons it’ll be because our Mando has the Darksaber instead of her.

There’s no word on whether the eternally-fashionable Luke Skywalker will be back but hey, a girl can dream right?

chanel boots luke skywalker you will always be famous to me pic.twitter.com/D6AjF8CyVW — scarlet 🏴‍☠️ (@LEIASSABER) May 23, 2022

What’s happened to our Mandalorian since season two?

Obviously while we haven’t had a season of The Mandalorian since 2020, we’ve still been privy to his story thanks to The Book of Boba Fett.

So if you haven’t watched it, scroll away with haste.

Basically, because Mando has the Darksaber he’s kind of sort of the leader of the Mandalorians. Specifically he’s told by the Armorer (Emily Swallow) that “whoever wields [the Darksaber] leads Mandalore”. As you may have guessed from context clues, Mandalore is the home planet of the Mandalorians which was largely destroyed in a war.

But then after a big ‘ol duel with Pre Vizsla (Jon Favreau) our man(do) Din is cast out from the Mandalorians because he’s taken off his mask before. JDI (Jedi Damn It).

Then in episode six, wee Grogu was given the choice to train as a Jedi under Luke Skywalker or go back to his bestie-slash-metal-dad Din. In episode seven the pair were united and harts were warmed across the galaxy.

Considered yourself caught up — at fkn lightspeed.

What will the plot of The Mandalorian season three be?

It seems the main plot of The Mandalorian season three will be all about our Mando returning to his home planet of Mandalore. The goal? Being forgiven for his “transgressions”. Spicy.

We’re going to Mandalore so that I can be forgiven for my transgressions. #TheMandalorian #StarWarsCelebration — Star Wars (@starwars) May 26, 2022

If you want to catch up on the first two seasons of The Mandalorian or on The Book of Boba Fett, you can catch them on Disney+.

Until February 2023, we’ll be keeping you posted with any updates on The Mandalorian season three.

May the Force be— well, you get the idea.