The White Lotus Season Two was nothing short of a masterpiece but it turns out it almost looked very different. It’s been revealed that Evan Peters was originally slated to play paranoia-plagued husband Ethan Spiller opposite Aubrey Plaza (who played his wife, Harper).

Per Deadline, executive producer David Bernad shared the behind-the-scenes tea and explained how Will Sharpe wound up with the role — which absolutely ended up being a perfect casting.

“That part was the last part we cast in the season, and originally it was supposed to be Evan Peters, but for whatever reason — scheduling or timing — it didn’t work out,” he said.

“We were in Rome auditioning Italian actors and I was jetlagged Googling at 4am and I came across Will Sharpe in Giri/Haji, which is a brilliant show in the UK. I’d never seen him before and he was just incredibly talented.

“I looked at his other work and realized he was kind of a chameleon.”

God, can you even imagine Evan Peters stepping into the role of the workaholic husband who slowly goes mad with paranoia that his wife has shagged his old university buddy on their holiday?

Evan Peters in that role so soon after playing Jeffrey Dahmer in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story? The same Evan Peters who’s spooked the pants off us in multiple seasons of American Horror Story?

Thankfully the universe decided it wasn’t the right time for Peters to enter The White Lotus universe and we got Sharpe absolutely eating up that role instead.

But we gotta wonder whether that now leaves the door ajar for Evan Peters to check into a White Lotus resort in the future. Bernad fuelled the rumours that The White Lotus Season Three will be set in Asia, so maybe we’ll see him pop up over there?

“We’ve tried to work in Asia a lot and hopefully season three will be our chance to make something happen there,” Bernad said.

Guess we’ll just have to wait and see if old mate’s schedules line up this time so he can join the extended White Lotus family tree.