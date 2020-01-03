New couple Halsey and Evan Peters are currently visiting Australia and like the rest of us, they’re making the most of the summer by getting their rigs out on the beach on the Gold Coast.

The 25-year-old singer reportedly hired a yacht for the day, which is rumoured to have set her back $50,000, and went jet skiing with her actor boyfriend, Evan Peters on the Gold Coast’s Wave Break Island.

The couple are believed to be renting a seven-bedroom waterfront property on the Gold Coast during their stay, Daily Mail reports.

Have a go at the fire jpegs here and just bloody try not to drool upon seeing their rigs.

Halsey’s trip Down Under hasn’t been all fun and games, however, as she hosted a benefit concert for Australian firefighters last month, after the festival she had been scheduled to perform at was cancelled due to the bushfires.

The couple went public with their relationship in October, after dealing with dating rumours for a month.

Halsey was asked about her relationship on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she referred to Evan as “my boyfriend”.

Peters is her first partner since splitting with British singer Yungblud a few months back.