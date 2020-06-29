Don’t hate me, but I know very little about Eurovision. To be frank, I don’t care about it. Sorry! So when Eurovision: The Story of Fire Saga arrived on Netflix, I kept scrolling. But I done did screwed up, because Netflix users are calling it a masterpiece.

Eurovision: The Story of Fire Saga tells the tale of aspiring Icelandic musicians Lars (Will Ferrell) and Sigrit (Rachel McAdams) who are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at Eurovision. They sort of, kind of suck… I think… based on the trailer. That’s the gist-gist.

The film co-stars Pierce Brosnan, Dan Stevens, and Demi Lovato. It’s also directed by David Dobkin, the man behind Wedding Crashers. According to Rotten Tomatoes, film critics weren’t the biggest fans of the film (58 per cent rotten rating), but it has an audience score of 80 per cent.

The trailer is just so, so, so random.

ANYWAY, the people love it. I thought it was going to bomb in the same way I thought Floor Is Lava was going to bomb. But apparently, that’s great too!

EUROVISION SONG CONTEST: THE STORY OF FIRE SAGA is exactly the kind of ridiculous, over-the-top, musical fantasy we need on a Friday night in 2020. Really great moments of absurdist comedy, actors chewing the hell out of scenery, and, of course, Rachel. Fucking adorable film. pic.twitter.com/2W1p6jijwW — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) June 26, 2020

So, not to exaggerate or anything, but the Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is a fucking MASTERPIECE, and the soundtrack will be played on repeat! ???? #EurovisionMovie #EurovisionSongContestTheStoryOfFireSaga pic.twitter.com/vhBUYrAbOo — ????️????ℹ️???????? (@AngieVonAsgard) June 26, 2020

As an Icelander Fire Saga was so fun to watch, all of the Eurovision stuff was hilariously on point, the only hard thing to keep track of during the movie was Pierce Brosnan’s accent, which ranged from Swedish to Scottish at points, but honestly that just adds to the fun ???? pic.twitter.com/cN5S8425Jf — CCP Myrkur – André B. Bragason (@AndreBergB) June 27, 2020

Hey @netflix this is probably the single best film ever made and the most significant cultural moment of the decade. #WillFerrell #EurovisionMovie #FireSaga pic.twitter.com/xAS7iSqnXh — KJ Buchanan (@kj_buchanan) June 26, 2020

I don’t know what this means, but it seems like a joke.

I really liked the #EurovisionMovie #FireSaga. ???? Captures a great deal of #Eurovision spirit for me. And the last song was awesome, can't wait for the soundtrack to add it to my playlists! — Gustav Dahlander (@GustavDahlander) June 24, 2020

This is a nice thread of Dan Stevens.

lemtov spinoff when pic.twitter.com/7h204aoFEM — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) June 26, 2020

Four months into a pandemic, I wouldn't have expected that futuristic viking rock Rachel McAdams was just what I needed, but here we are. #FireSaga pic.twitter.com/rgqxzv0LqO — Davey Slimmon (@daveyslimmon) June 28, 2020

Just watched the #EurovisionMovie with zero expectations, but it was actually kinda wonderful! 100% wholesome and fun, and laughs with, not at. Bit of a new fave. #FireSaga pic.twitter.com/kpUST9xnOO — Eira Morgan-Jones ???????????? (@EiraMorganJones) June 27, 2020

I think I’m just going to do what @EiraMorganJones did and go in with zero expectations.

If you are looking a feel good movie which can make you cry and laugh at the same time, I'd definitely recommend #FireSaga Went into this movie with zero expectations and am so surprised at how good it was ???? #EurovisionMovie pic.twitter.com/yOh5JVaZuo — Zenobia | ThatZenBlog ???? (@this_is_zenobia) June 28, 2020

Now I can’t say for sure if this film will fill the Eurovision-sized hole in your heart. I don’t think anything can do that job, but it sounds like Fire Saga is a fun ride, one that might distract us from the current news cycle for an hour or two.

Eurovision: The Story of Fire Saga is streaming on Netflix now.

(If you’re looking for a very sweet, very good romcom, Netflix recently uploaded Plus One. It’s a predictable romcom, but it’s also hilarious and hits all the right spots.)