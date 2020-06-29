Don’t hate me, but I know very little about Eurovision. To be frank, I don’t care about it. Sorry! So when Eurovision: The Story of Fire Saga arrived on Netflix, I kept scrolling. But I done did screwed up, because Netflix users are calling it a masterpiece.

Eurovision: The Story of Fire Saga tells the tale of aspiring Icelandic musicians Lars (Will Ferrell) and Sigrit (Rachel McAdams) who are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at Eurovision. They sort of, kind of suck… I think… based on the trailer. That’s the gist-gist.

The film co-stars Pierce BrosnanDan Stevens, and Demi Lovato. It’s also directed by David Dobkin, the man behind Wedding Crashers. According to Rotten Tomatoes, film critics weren’t the biggest fans of the film (58 per cent rotten rating), but it has an audience score of 80 per cent.

The trailer is just so, so, so random.

ANYWAY, the people love it. I thought it was going to bomb in the same way I thought Floor Is Lava was going to bomb. But apparently, that’s great too!

I don’t know what this means, but it seems like a joke.

This is a nice thread of Dan Stevens.

I think I’m just going to do what @EiraMorganJones did and go in with zero expectations.

Now I can’t say for sure if this film will fill the Eurovision-sized hole in your heart. I don’t think anything can do that job, but it sounds like Fire Saga is a fun ride, one that might distract us from the current news cycle for an hour or two.

Eurovision: The Story of Fire Saga is streaming on Netflix now.

(If you’re looking for a very sweet, very good romcom, Netflix recently uploaded Plus One. It’s a predictable romcom, but it’s also hilarious and hits all the right spots.)

