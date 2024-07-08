This Podcast Host Reckons Eric Stonestreet Is The ‘Worst Guest’ She’s Ever Interviewed

A popular podcast host has revealed that Modern Family’s Eric Stonestreet was allegedly the “worst guest” she’s ever had on her show, after a weird incident involving *checks notes* anti-diarrhea medication.

In an episode of the new Amazon Live show In Bed With Paige DeSorbo, podcast host Taylor Strecker was hit with the loaded question as soon as the interview started.

“Who’s the worst guest you’ve ever had on your podcast?” DeSorbo asked.

Without missing a beat, Strecker — who hosts the Taste of Taylor podcast — named Eric Stonestreet.

When DeSorbo asked “who the heck is that”, she elaborated that he played Cameron Tucker on the famous mockumentary.

“He’s from Modern Family, and he’s like the chubby, jolly, sweet, funny one,” she said. “Could he be anything but… nasty!”

READ MORE Deuxmoi Went On A Huge Spill Sesh Revealing What A Bunch Of Celebrities Were Like At School

Strecker went on to explain that she thought he was coming on the podcast to promote the show, which was presumably still running at the time, but was shocked to discover his appearance was actually tied to a brand partnership with Pepto-Bismol.

For those unfamiliar, Pepto-Bismol is a bright pink anti-diarrhea medication that is hugely popular in the US. It isn’t available for sale in Australia.

“I didn’t know!” she said in the interview. “So we’re talking, we’re talking. I’m like, you know, just being my adorable self. And he’s like, ‘So when are we gonna talk about Pepto-Bismol?’”

“I said, ‘I have haemorrhoids. I’m the queen of diarrhoea. I love Pepto-Bismol! We can talk about whatever you want’,” she continued.

“And he said to me — and I quote — ‘Somebody didn’t do their homework’.”

Honestly, if an actor did this to me while promoting literal anti-shitting drugs I would flip a table — and it seems like Strecker came close.

“I said, ‘I’m sorry. Am I getting paid by Pepto-Bismol? The answer is no. So that’s your job to figure out, not mine,’” she said.

It’s unclear when exactly Stonestreet appeared on Strecker’s podcast, but we can only assume it happened around 2011 when the Modern Family star partnered with the pink medication on a Feeding America campaign.