Netflix has gifted the people a first look at Millie Bobby Brown‘s new film, Enola Holmes. It has an absolutely stellar cast, I tell ya what.

Set in England in 1884, Enola (Brown) wakes up on the morning of her 16th birthday to find her mother (Helena Bonham Carter!) has disappeared, leaving behind an odd assortment of gifts but no apparent clue as to where she’s gone or why. Enola suddenly finds herself under the care of her brothers – wait for it – Sherlock (Henry Cavill!) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin!), who are both set on sending her away to finishing school for proper young ladies. Gross.

Refusing to follow their wishes, Enola escapes to search for her mother in London. But when her journey finds her entangled in a mystery surrounding a young runaway Lord (Louis Partridge), Enola becomes a super-sleuth in her own right, outwitting her famous brother as she unravels a conspiracy that threatens to set back the course of history.

Enola Holmes is based on the book series by Nancy Springer, and will debut on Netflix in September.

Pictures coming in hot.

Henry Cavill is absolutely too ripped and too handsome to be Sherlock.

Behold, Enola breaking the fourth wall.

As per Springer: “This one shows Enola, portrayed by Millie Bobby Brown, breaking an invisible wall by talking to the audience in the midst of the action. She looks a trifle wrought — no wonder, as her mother has run away.”

My only memory of a Holmes sister is Eurus Holmes, played by Sian Brooke, from the BBC adaptation of Sherlock Holmes starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman. I am still scarred.

Also, in a bit of yikes, the Conan Doyle Estate is suing Netflix over the film for giving Sherlock Holmes too many feelings…

ANYWAY, very much looking forward to Enola Holmes. It looks like a hoot.