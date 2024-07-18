The 2024 Emmy nominations are already upon us! If it feels like we juuuuust had the glitzy award show, well, we kind of did. The 2023 Emmys were held in January after being postponed due to the WAG and SAG-AFTRA strikes. And now, to make it all ~flow~ again, Hollywood’s big dogs are gathering again to celebrate the biggest and best releases in television and streaming six months later.

Of course, the expected shows are nominated. The Bear and Shōgun cleaned up with 25 and 23 nods respectively. Only Murders In The Building picked up 21 (with one finally going to Selena Gomez), True Detective: Night Country received 19 and The Crown copped 18.

Also, in case you’re wondering, Succession wasn’t eligible this year after cleaning the floor with all other television shows for its final season in 2023.

But to mix things up, there were a handful of surprise hits that made the list. Conversely, there were also a few names that were savagely snubbed.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Emmys Surprises

Reservation Dogs

In its third and final season, Reservation Dogs is finally receiving the kudos it deserves with four nominations. The series follows a group of Indigenous teenagers from a reservation in Oklahoma who do whatever they have to do to make their way to California — even if they have to rob, steal and survive a turf war to get there.

While it’s been heralded as an A+ show for a few years now, this is the first time Reservation Dogs has picked up more than a single nod. And a nomination in Sound Editing, at that. This time around, it’s on the board for Comedy Series and for D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai for Lead Comedy Actor. Nice one!!!

(Image: Reservation Dogs)

Nava Mau

Nava Mau, who played Donny Dunn’s (Richard Gadd) love interest Terry in Baby Reindeer has been nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category. It’s incredible news for Mau, not only because it’s her breakout role, but because the nod makes her the first trans woman in Emmy history to be recognised in that category.

“For trans actors, we just don’t get a lot of opportunities to develop our craft, grow as artists, and be recognized for all that we are and all that we can be,” she told Deadline, shortly after finding out about her nomination.

“We can see that when trans people are given the opportunity, we will grow into it and so far beyond any expectation.”

(Image: Baby Reindeer)

Selena Gomez

Only Murders In The Building may be one of the most decorated comedies on television, but 2024 is the first time Gomez has received an Emmy nomination for her work on the show. Both of her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short have received nods, with many noticing that the third member of the murder-solving trio had yet to be recognised for her work. But this time around, Gomez finally got one — along with Short and Martin, plus guest stars Meryl Streep, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Matthew Broderick.

(Image: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Emmys Snubs

The Curse… And Emma Stone

My jaw was on the floor when I read through the nominations and didn’t see Nathan Fielder‘s absurdist comedy-drama The Curse on the list. The series stars Feilder and Emma Stone as a newlywed couple who are attempting to kick off a sustainable housing empire in a small downtrodden community and create a television show as they go. But along the way, they find themselves wrapped in all sorts of moral and ethical decisions — leaving them (and the audience at home) caught in a bizarre web of anxiety. It’s strange, but god, it’s good.

Emma Stone’s performance in the series is a stand-out, so not seeing her on the Best Actress list is a huge shame.

With its genre-bending themes, the snub could be a result of the series being submitted in the drama category, when it really is a comedically forward limited series. Food for thought!!!

(Image: The Curse)

The Sympathizer

The lack of recognition for The Sympathizer is one of the biggest snubs at the Emmys this year. The series is based on Thanh Nguyen‘s novel of the same name and follows a spy from South Vietnam who flees to the United States during the end of the Vietnam War. The series stars Hoa Xuande, and has received rave reviews. However, it’s worth noting that the only nomination has gone to the only prominent white man Robert Downey Jr.

Admittedly, Downey Jr. plays a host of characters — a CIA spy named Claude, academic Robert Hammer, congressman Ned Godwin and filmmaker Niko Damianos. So, I guess that’s a pretty impressive feat.

(Image: The Sympathizer)

Tony Shalhoub

Let me preface this by saying that the Emmys fucking love Tony Shalhoub. This is the lovable man who played detective Monk who — at one stage in Hollywood history — was basically unbeaten in the award sphere. He even copped more awards for his role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. But this time around, he got nada. And that’s with his Mr. Monk’s Last Case nominated in the Outstanding Movie Category. Surprising!!!

(Image: Elyse Jankowski/Deadline via Getty Images)

Abby Elliot

I know people have some strong opinions on The Bear Season Three but I’m fairly certain that anyone watching the show would be aware of how brilliant Abby Elliot was. Elliot plays Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto in the series and this season, she became a new mum. There’s one episode in particular alongside Jamie Lee Curtis that Elliot delivered the most heart-shatteringly beautiful and relatable performance that I was certain it would see her cop a nomination for that episode alone.

Her name being left out of the outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series category is a goddamn crime.

(Image: The Bear)

The full list of Emmy nominations

Best Drama Series

The Crown (Netflix)

Fallout (Prime Video)

The Gilded Age (HBO)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Shogun (FX)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

3 Body Problem (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show, Apple)

Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age, HBO/Max)

Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Anna Sawai (Shogun, FX)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown, Netflix)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show, Apple)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba (Hijack, Apple)

Donald Glover (Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Walton Goggins (Fallout, Prime Video)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses, Apple)

Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun, FX)

Dominic West (The Crown, Prime Video)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age, HBO/Max)

Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown, Netflix)

Greta Lee (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Lesley Manville (The Crown, Netflix)

Karen Pittman (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Holland Taylor (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

(Image: The Morning Show)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano (Shogun, FX)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Jon Hamm (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Takehiro Hira (Shogun, FX)

Jack Lowden (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)

Jonathan Pryce (The Crown, Netflix)

Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Néstor Carbonell (Shogun, FX)

Paul Dano (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Tracy Letts (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, HBO/Max)

Jonathan Pryce (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)

John Turturro (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Michaela Coel (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Claire Foy (The Crown, Netflix)

Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Sarah Paulson (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Parker Posey (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO/Max)

Hacks (HBO/Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows, FX)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO/Max)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear, FX)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs, FX)

(Image: The Bear)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear, FX)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Maya Rudolph (Loot, Apple)

Jean Smart (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale, Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce (The Bear, FX)

Paul W. Downs (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear, FX)

Paul Rudd (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live, NBC)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett (Palm Royale, Apple TV+)

Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear, FX)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal (The Bear, FX)

Matthew Broderick (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Ryan Gosling (Saturday Night Live, NBC)

Christopher Lloyd (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Bob Odenkirk (The Bear, FX)

Will Poulter (The Bear, FX)

Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Olivia Colman (The Bear, FX)

Jamie Lee Curtis (The Bear, FX)

Kaitlin Olson (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live, NBC)

Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live, NBC)

Best Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Fargo (FX)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO/Max)

(Image: Baby Reindeer)

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)

Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

Jon Hamm (Fargo, FX)

Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)

Andrew Scott (Ripley, Netflix)

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)

Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple)

Juno Temple (Fargo, FX)

Sofía Vergara (Griselda, Netflix)

Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, FX)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)

Robert Downey Jr. (The Sympathizer, HBO/Max)

Tom Goodman-Hill (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)

Lamorne Morris (Fargo, FX)

Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+)

Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, FX)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dakota Fanning (Ripley, Netflix)

Lily Gladstone (Under the Bridge, Hulu)

Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

Aja Naomi King (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+)

Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, FX)

Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)

Best Directing for a Drama Series

Stephen Daldry (The Crown, Netflix)

Mimi Leder (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Hiro Murai (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Frederick E.O. Toye (Shogun, FX)

Saul Metzstein (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)

Salli Richardson-Whitfield (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, HBO/Max)

Best Directing for a Comedy Series

Randall Einhorn (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Christopher Storer (The Bear, FX)

Ramy Youssef (The Bear, FX)

Guy Ritchie (The Gentlemen, Netflix)

Lucia Aniello (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Mary Lou Belli (The Ms. Pat Show, BET)

(Image: Abbott Elementary)

Best Writing for a Drama Series

Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare (The Crown, Netflix)

Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner (Fallout, Prime Video)

Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks (Shogun, FX)

Rachel Kondo, Caillin Puente (Shogun, FX)

Will Smith (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)

Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

Charlie Brooker (Black Mirror, Netflix)

Noah Hawley (Fargo, FX)

Ron Nyswaner (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)

Steven Zaillian (Ripley, Netflix)

Issa López (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)

Best Writing for a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Christopher Storer (The Bear, FX)

Meredith Scardino, Sam Means (Girls5eva, Netflix)

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider (The Other Two, HBO/Max)

Jake Bender, Zach Dunn (What We Do in the Shadows, FX)

Best Talk Series

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Best Reality Competition Series

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Traitors (Peacock)

The Voice (NBC)

The Emmys will take place on September 16, 2024 at 10am AEST.