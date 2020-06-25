Thanks for signing up!

Surprise, bitch! My girl Emma Roberts is reportedly pregnant with her first bb with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund.

here’s the tea

The magical news was announced via Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” news podcast.

The extremely good looking pair, and soon-to-be parents, were first linked back in March 2019 when they were spotted holding hands in the Silver Lake neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

“Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual, and just a couple of weeks old,” an insider told the mag.

The source added that the American Horror Story actress and her actor BF are “having fun and enjoying each other,” which obviously led to Roberts getting knocked up.

Roberts and Hedlund have yet to make their own announcement, but I’m keeping my eyes peeled on their ‘grams.