Aesthetic queen / social media juggernaut Emma Chamberlain has shared piccies of her new abode for an article by Architectural Digest. I could literally not afford this with my entire life’s earnings but I’m not even mad about it. Go off Emma.

This entire home should be in a museum. A massive museum full of homes. Specifically those that have appeared in Arch Digest.

Chatting about her inspo for the house, the 21-year-old said she was a big WFH advocate. “I wanted to create something completely personal and comfortable,” she said.

“It wasn’t about following the rules or sticking to one aesthetic. I tried to approach it all with a lightheartedness and an open mind.”

Not gonna lie, I am quietly obsessed with how different each space looks.

I’m not one for finely tuned architectural descriptions but I think we can all agree entire house looks ~fucken sick~.

Those chain light fittings above the dinner table? Ooft.

The sun-drenched kitchen with the wood-panelled ceiling? Gimme shelter.

The big comfy brown couch in the living room? I wanna plant my booty on that.

“I’m a mood board type of girl. I scoured every corner on the internet, every weird, deep hole on Pinterest,” Emma told AD.

“I find inspiration for the home everywhere, the same as fashion. It’s all one in my mind.”

Imagine having all that stuff floating around “in your mind”.

When I think about the interior design ideas floating around in my own mind, there are very few.

My instincts would have me putting a candle somewhere, maybe adding a light feature and then calling it a day.

As someone with next to zero design intuition, I am in awe of folks who do.

I just hope she’s hooked up the solar grid.