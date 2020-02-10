In the most unexpected twist of the 2020 Oscars, Eminem and a live orchestra rose up on stage to perform ‘Lose Yourself’. Oh my god. Oh my god.

It began when Lin-Manuel Miranda introduced a montage to celebrate music in films. That was it, that was the whole montage: essentially a shout-out to best soundtrack, which isn’t an award. The montage ended on a cut from 8 Mile, the 2002 film loosely based on Eminem’s early life, for which ‘Lose Yourself’ was originally produced (it won the Best Original Song the following year).

As the montage ended, Eminem and an orchestra rose up through the stage. It was…. truly something.

Was it 2002 again? Was it every wedding dance floor from 2002 until now? Was it a fever dream?

Eminem received a standing ovation for his efforts, but his performance didn’t quite go down with everyone in attendance.

Martin Scorsese watching Eminem ???? pic.twitter.com/l7RwpndTd0 — Diane Doniol-Valcroze (@ddoniolvalcroze) February 10, 2020

just when you though these #Oscars couldn't get any whiter — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) February 10, 2020

It was something of a do-over for both the Academy and Eminem. He reportedly refused to perform the song at the 2003 Oscars because it would require it to be censored, and didn’t even turn up to the awards; this time around, broadcasters decided to bleep over the track (three times).

“Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity…. Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took 18 years to get here,” Eminem tweeted after his performance, along with footage of cowriters Luis Resto accepting the award.

Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity… Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here. pic.twitter.com/CmSw2hmcZo — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 10, 2020