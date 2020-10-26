Model / actress Emily Ratajkowski has announced she’s pregnant on the new cover of Vogue, accompanied by a powerful essay about gender.

The stylish gal shows off her baby bump on the cover of Vogue, as well as in a stunning video.

In the essay, she explains why she and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, who got hitched back in 2018, do not wish to reveal the baby’s sex just yet.

“When my husband and I tell friends that I’m pregnant, their first question after ‘Congratulations’ is almost always ‘Do you know what you want?’ We like to respond that we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then,” she writes.

“Everyone laughs at this,” she continues. There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who — rather than what — is growing inside my belly,” she continues. “Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are?”

“This is a wondrous and terrifying concept, one that renders us both helpless and humbled,” Emily Ratajkowski says.

She goes on to explain her feelings on having both a son and a daughter, and says she doesn’t “necessarily fault anyone for these generalisations” about gender, as “a lot of our life experiences are gendered, and it would be dishonest to try to deny the reality of many of them.”

“But I don’t like that we force gender-based preconceptions onto people, let alone babies,” Emily Ratajkowski explains. “I want to be a parent who allows my child to show themself to me. And yet I realise that while I may hope my child can determine their own place in the world, they will, no matter what, be faced with the undeniable constraints and constructions of gender before they can speak or, hell, even be born.”

Have a read of the full thingo here. ‘Yuge congrats to Emily Ratajkowski and her bae.