Apparently Emily Ratajkowski revealed a spicy detail about her rumoured romance with Harry Styles in early March and none of us noticed it.

Somewhere in the world there’s a mum saying this is what you get for being too self-absorbed in your own silly little life, and you know what? She’s not wrong. But I will not stop operating under the belief I’m the bee’s knees and God’s favourite.

Back to Em Rata and Harry Styles, though. As we know, the dynamic duo were spotted playing tonsil tennis in Tokyo in late March. It was, quite possibly, the most feral pash I’ve seen since Year 9, when my cohort was forced to do dancesport with our brother school.

Sloppiness aside, the smooch has caused folks far and wide to speculate whether these two beautiful human beings are dating.

And if the comments Ratajkowski made on Eileen Kelly‘s podcast Going Mental with Eileen Kelly in early March — weeks before the kiss — are anything to go by, it seems she and Styles have been linked for longer than they’ve let on.

“I just started dating someone that I think I like, so that is different,” she said.

She also let slip that this mystery man was “kind of great” and “the ick” was nowhere to be seen.

“But if you had been talking to me four weeks ago, absolutely,” Ratajkowski continued.

“I would be seeing someone and then suddenly the way he would walk would be like, ugh.”

Better not show her the TikTok of Harry Styles wearing a hoodie to Sydney’s Bronte Beach on a 38C day then because that’s one ick you can’t look past.

Now, there’s obviously the possibility that Ratajkowski was dating another guy at the time the podcast was recorded, but my tinfoil hat is on regardless.

Neither Ratajkowski nor Styles have spilled the beans about their rumoured relationship, but apparently the pash has fucked off Olivia Wilde to no end. You see, Styles and Wilde dated for two years before parting ways a few months ago, and Ratajkowski has been mates with the Don’t Worry Darling director for a hot minute.

The situation, much like Ratajkowski and Styles’ snog, is très messy.