Apparently Emily
Somewhere in the world there’s a mum saying this is what you get for being too self-absorbed in your own silly little life, and you know what? She’s not wrong. But I will not stop operating under the belief I’m the bee’s knees and God’s favourite.
Back to Em Rata and Harry Styles, though. As we know, the dynamic duo were spotted playing tonsil tennis in Tokyo in late March. It was, quite possibly, the most feral pash I’ve seen since Year 9, when my cohort was forced to do dancesport with our brother school.
Sloppiness aside, the smooch has caused folks far and wide to speculate whether these two beautiful human beings are dating.
And if
“I just started dating someone that I think I like, so that is different,” she said.
She also let slip that this mystery man was “kind of great” and “the ick” was nowhere to be seen.
“But if you had been talking to me four weeks ago, absolutely,”
“I would be seeing someone and then suddenly the way he would walk would be like, ugh.”
Better not show her the TikTok of Harry Styles wearing a hoodie to Sydney’s Bronte Beach on a 38C day then because that’s one ick you can’t look past.
Now, there’s obviously the possibility that
Neither
The situation, much likeand très messy.
