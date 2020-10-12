Emily In Paris has taken the world by storm, and it isn’t difficult to see why. Throughout the first season, we’ve been able to get a glimpse of the humour and rom-com elements that the show has to offer, and while the series can get annoying at times, it is fully addictive.

Anyone who works in social media marketing may have noticed, however, that Emily does a few questionable things throughout the entirety of season one.

Thanks to some dedicated Twitter users, namely user @neonfiona (who works as an actual social media marketer), we now have an elaborate collection of every single inconsistency and inaccuracy that the show tried to slip by us.

Here is literally every single inaccuracy that was put before our eyes on Emily In Paris:

Those Weird Unedited Insta Posts + “Googling A Product”

Episode 1 was mostly harmless as it set things up, but episode 2:

– She includes "googling a product" as part of a social media campaign. Google is not part of social media. — fiona ✌️ (@neonfiona) October 4, 2020

Could you imagine trying to pass off your social media skills by saying you are proficient in Google?

Not in this universe.

Flights To The Virgin Islands KPI

– Emily boasts about marketing a vaccine that then increased tourism to the Virgin Islands. That isn’t a success for a vaccine company??? Flights to the Virgin Islands would not be a KPI for a vaccine campaign??? — fiona ✌️ (@neonfiona) October 4, 2020

This doesn’t really sound like the vaccine company would care about whether or not the Virgin Islands got more flights, but go off, sis.

The Whole Background In Pharma

– Emily also complains about not being able to work a luxury beauty brand, instead being put onto a pharmaceutical product. Which makes COMPLETE sense considering she comes from a background in pharma. So chill out and do your job. — fiona ✌️ (@neonfiona) October 4, 2020

Using The Client Image To Make A Point

– She tries to make a political point on her Instagram (fair) but uses her CLIENT’S PRODUCT IN THE IMAGE TO DO SO. God you would get reprimanded so fast for that if you were client-facing, so really not a move you should pull as the already disliked newbie lol — fiona ✌️ (@neonfiona) October 4, 2020

Girl, you would be eaten ALIVE IRL.

Episode 3 Dramas

– Her point is valid (oooh is it #sexistorsexy) but you discuss it with the campaign lead (in this case Sylvie). And also discuss it before entire camera crews, models, venue hire etc have been sorted. And not around the client. Valid point, save it for the next campaign. — fiona ✌️ (@neonfiona) October 4, 2020

Please Respect The Client, Emily

Episode 4 is harmless aside from the aforementioned going behind her agency's back to pitch ideas big and small to clients lol — fiona ✌️ (@neonfiona) October 4, 2020

Emily In Paris may have skipped the research on client liaisons.

A Fucktonne Of Influencer Annoyances

Invites are very rarely sent via DM. The closest is the brand reaching out via DM for an email, and then organising it there. Anyway, the DRAMA comes from the fact that this brand is an ex-client of Emily's agency (and a competitor) and EMILY STILL THINKS IT'S OKAY TO GO? — fiona ✌️ (@neonfiona) October 4, 2020

– The CMO (Chief Marketing Officer) of a major brand simply wouldn't be at an influencer event. – The CMO wouldn't ask for a micro influencer to be a Brand Ambassador. – The CMO wouldn't get LUNCH THE NEXT DAY WITH A MICRO INFLUENCER. Not worth their time. Send someone else. — fiona ✌️ (@neonfiona) October 4, 2020

MATTRESS IN THE LOUVRE?

I know I said I wouldn’t comment every time she overstepped in the office but she just pitched PLACING A MATTRESS IN THE LOUVRE WITHOUT ANY RESEARCH. THAT WILL NOT HAPPEN. THIS IS WHY U CHECK WITH UR TEAM FIRST INSTEAD OF GETTING THE CLIENT’S HOPES UP pic.twitter.com/nXZBIIseqb — fiona ✌️ (@neonfiona) October 4, 2020

It bears repeating, MATTRESS IN THE LOUVRE?

So, Who Exactly Is Doing The Work Around Here Miss Emily In Paris?

Working on 5 clients (who she roughly seems to have) at an agency is a HEAVY workload. Who is creating content calendars, writing reports, scheduling posts, etc. Does she have a junior she’s able to delegate smaller tasks to? Even then she’d need to review and MAKE IT MAKE SENSE — fiona ✌️ (@neonfiona) October 4, 2020

Emily Going Through Literally Nobody To Make Brand Decisions

Episode 8 has no work content, aside from the following convo: Person: Will Savoir (your agency) take on my family business as a client?

Emily, a junior without talking to anybody at the agency: OMG, yes, of course! — fiona ✌️ (@neonfiona) October 5, 2020

Emily Not Exactly Understanding How Business Works

Episodes 9 & 10 have the same work plot so: – If you're proposing a client change their entire brand image, it is not done on a whim. You present a deck that is PACKED with research, data and thoroughly thought out concepts with clear steps & timelines for execution. — fiona ✌️ (@neonfiona) October 5, 2020

Visiting Clients In Their HOMES

– Additionally, if you’re proposing a campaign to a client (again, which would happen as an agency not just on a whim gdi Emily) it would be based on research. With timelines. And it wouldn’t be tacky like that gd spray one. – You don’t visit clients in their homes. Like, ever. — fiona ✌️ (@neonfiona) October 5, 2020

Creator Darren Star has already revealed that he will be working on a second season of Emily In Paris after the first went absolutely gangbusters.

You can catch the first season, with all its social media marketing inaccuracies, on Netlfix now.