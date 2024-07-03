Emily In Paris Season 4: Cast, Release Date, Gossip, Trailer & Everything We Know

If you’ve been gagging for a hot Euro summer but haven’t quite gotten there, Netflix’s Emily In Paris Season 4 is almost here to help fill the gap. And in this new delicious season of the show, Emily Cooper – played by Lily Collins – is heading to Rome, Italy!

Emily In Paris Season 3 left us with quite a cliffhanger: an unexpected pregnancy, a surprise wedding and a juicy love triangle.

Creator Darren Starr recently spilled that not only are there new locations, but there’ll be some new characters joining the show as well.

“Emily finds herself with a busy travel schedule in Season 4 of Emily in Paris. From the French Alps to the piazzas of Rome, viewers will vicariously experience amazing new locations through Emily’s eyes. Expect new characters, a lot more drama, romance, and a whole new language to try and master,” he told Tudum.

Desperate to know more? We’ve rounded up everything we know about the Emily In Paris cast, characters, release dates and other bits of goss we could get our hands on.

Everything we know about Netflix’s Emily In Paris Season 4

Lily Collins as Emily Cooper in Emily In Paris Season 4. (Image: Netflix)

Netflix is giving the new season of Emily In Paris the old two-part treatment, with two drops of five episodes. Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 1 will be released on August 15, 2024, and Part 2 will arrive almost a month later on September 12, 2024.

As for the release time, for NSW, Queensland, Victoria, Tasmania & ACT (AEST), the episodes will be available to stream at 5pm. For South Australia & Northern Territory (ACST), the episodes will be available at 4.30pm. For Western Australia (AWST), the episodes will be available at 3pm.

Who’s in the cast of Emily In Paris Season 4?

Lily Collins is returning as Emily Cooper, along with a bunch of our faves. We’ve got Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Ashley Park (Mindy Chen), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Camille Razat (Camille), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), William Abadie (Antoine Lambert) and Lucien Laviscount (Alfie).

Ashley Park is reprising her role as Mindy Chen. (Image: Netflix)

Which Emily In Paris characters are returning for Season 4?

All our faves are returning, and Lucien Laviscount, who plays Alfie, has teased that a “beautiful train crash” is in store.

“It’s fair to say season three ended with a few cliffhangers. This season those questions definitely get answered. The train doesn’t stop,” he told Marie Claire.

“It’s a little bit more hectic than previous seasons in that true, daring style. This season is also a bit more emotional for Alfie. Fans can expect a beautiful train crash.”

What’s the plot of Emily In Paris Season 4?

The synopsis provided by Netflix sounds extremely juicy! Emily is stuck in a love triangle with strong feelings for both Gabriel and Alfie. The only glaring problem? Gabriel is going to have a baby with his ex Camille, and Alfie is terrified that Emily’s heart belongs to Gabriel.

Emily and Gabriel grow even closer as they chase their dream of gaining a Michelin star, but according to the streamer, “two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of”. Yikes!

There’s other subplots that sound interesting, like Mindy getting ready to compete in Eurovision with her band, and Sylvie is confronted with a “thorny dilemma from her past”.

Has Netflix released an Emily In Paris Season 4 trailer yet?

Not yet, it’s still early days babes! You can, however, feast your eyes on this fun lil cast announcement.

Can I get a recap of Emily In Paris Season 3?

You sure can! TBH, I always have to grab a refresher of the previous season before I delve into anything new, so I’ve got you.

Season 3 of Emily In Paris ended with a big cliffhanger. Camille and Gabriel’s engagement party ended up being a surprise wedding, but right before they were able to tie the knot, Camille pulled out.

She told her now ex-fiancé she couldn’t marry him because Emily and Gabriel appear to be in love – even though she’s pregnant with his baby. Alfie, who has been trying to trust Emily with his heart, was obviously shattered when this happened, and he stormed out in a dramatic fashion.

Things are about to get very ~messy~. (Image: Netflix)

Starr told Deadline that Emily and Gabriel are “star-crossed lovers”, and say they’re in a “complicated place” now.

“They are all involved in each other’s lives, they are friends, they work together. They’re all very much tied together. But I just think there were some big unforeseen complications here, especially for Emily. And perhaps Emily-Gabriel is not meant to be, at least in the immediate future,” he added.

Where can you watch Emily In Paris Season 4?

On Netflix, of course! And if you want to binge the first three seasons of Emily In Paris before Season 4 drops, that’s where you’ll find them.

How many episodes are in Emily In Paris Season 4?

There’s 10 new episodes in total, so five will come out in Part 1, and five in Part 2.

If there are any other updates, we’ll be sure to add them above.

Feature image: Netflix