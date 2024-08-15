Emily In Paris Season Four, Part One dropped on Thursday and as a result, I’ve started coughing in the office to lay the groundwork for my inevitable sick day tomorrow. Ha ha ha if my boss is reading I’m just joking!!!! That would be soOoooOooo unprofessional and I’d never do that!!!! But if I did, I think that fans of Netflix’s glitzy little comedy-drama would understand. It’s the perfect bingable series.

But this season, Emily In Paris is being released in two parts. The first five episodes dropped on August 15 but we have to wait a whole month for the next delicious dose. BOOOOOOOOOO!!!!

So, if you have already binged the latest drop of episodes — or plan on chucking a sickie to do so — here are all the details on the next drop of episodes in Emily In Paris Season 4, Part Two.

Okay golden hour cast!!!!! (Image: Netflix)

Everything we know about Emily In Paris Season 4, Part 2

Table of contents

When does Emily In Paris Season 4, Part 2 come out?

AEST — NSW, Queensland, Victoria, Tasmania & ACT

In some bad news for the impatient folk among us, the second instalment of Emily In Paris Season Four will be released on September 12 — a whole month after Part One was released.

For those in New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria and Australian Capital Territory, you can expect the five juicy episodes to land on your Netflix home page at 5pm AEST.

Me, waiting for new eps to drop. (Image: Netflix)

ACST — South Australia & Northern Territory

If you’re a baddie from Central Australia who goes by Australian Central Standard time (ACST), the colourful new episodes in Part Two will pop up at 4:30pm.

AWST – Western Australia

Western Australian besties should get primed and ready for more Emily In Paris goodness from 3pm. This is great news for people who finish around 3pm (teachers need a win) but bad news if you’re a 9-5 battler who will have to wait until you get home to lock in some much-needed couch time.

No one asked but I’d happily be their third. (Image: Netflix)

Is there a trailer for Emily In Paris Season 4, Part 2?

Currently, there is no specific trailer for Emily In Paris season Four, Part Two. There’s just one big one to get us feeling hyped up for Season Four.

While that trailer only touches on things that happen in the first instalment, we can only hope that Emily In Paris Part Two will get the Bridgerton treatment and get its very own trailer to keep us going while we wait for the five new eps.

In the meantime, you can re-live the glory in the Part One trailer below.

Will there be a Season 5 of Emily In Paris?

Although a fifth season of the series hasn’t been officially announced, it’s looking very, very likely. Back in May, series creator Darren Star auctioned off a minor role in the series for charity. The only catch? The role was “contingent upon pick-up”.

According to Variety, the winner of the auction spent $415,561 AUD for the opportunity and the chance to attend the Season Four premiere in Los Angeles. So, for their sake, I hope a fifth season will go ahead.

Me and my best bud manifesting season five. (Image: Netflix)

If you’re a Sydneysider still itching for some Emily In Paris realness without jumping on a 20-hour flight, the InterContinental Sydney is hosting the Emily In Paris Summer Photo Tour. From Friday, August 16 to Sunday 18th of August you can immerse yourself in scenery akin to the gorgeous backgrounds on Emily Cooper’s Instagram account.

I can’t wait to cosplay as a preppy American!