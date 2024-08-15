Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 1 Is Finally Here And The 5 Eps Have Me Absolutely GAGGED

EMILY IN PARIS SEASON FOUR SPOILERS BELOW!

After the long, excruciating two-year wait, Emily In Paris Season Four, Part One is finally here and, boy, it did not disappoint. But although we finally received an answer to the big cliffhanger that’s been hanging over our heads, the five new episodes quickly introduced a whole new cliffhanger-queue conundrum to the mix.

Following Season Three ending on a dramatically juicy cliffhanger, the first drop of Season Four kicks off with the information that we need to know. And of course, in true Emily In Paris style, the new season is full of colourful, slightly impractical outfits, glamourous parties, gorgeous Parisian scenery and hot people.

I love our little American influencer. (Image: Netflix)

But before we get into what went down in Emily In Paris Season Four, Part One let’s quickly recap on where we left off in Season Three. And as a final warning, this article contains spoilers from the whole of Season Four, Part One so please continue with caution. I mean it, if I see any one of you complaining in my DMs I’m gonna scream 🥰.



What was the Emily In Paris Season 3 cliffhanger?

If you need a cheeky refresher, I’ve got you.

The final episode of Season Three ended in a cliffhanger. It kicked off at Gabriel’s (Lucas Bravo) and Camille’s (Camille Razat) engagement party at her family’s chateau in Champagne.

After recently becoming Instagram official, Emily (Lily Collins) brought her boyfriend Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) as her date. However, it’s quickly made clear through a wistful scene of Emily looking at Gabriel longingly that she still had feelings for the hunky chef. And, as we discovered earlier in Season Three, deep down he had feelings for her too.

But Gabriel and Emily’s romantic vibes weren’t the only sneaky feelings floating around — Camille had a secret relationship with a Greek artist named Sophia (Melia Kreiling). And — get this — only Emily and Mindy (Ashley Park) knew about it after Emily spotted them smooching on a rooftop so during the party, Emily told Camille that it was time she revealed to Gabriel what went down with Sophia.

The drama of it all!!!

The moment it all came crashing down!!!! (Image: Netflix)

Despite Emily’s meddling, the engagement party was going brilliantly — especially when Gabriel found out that his restaurant would be getting a Michelin star. So brilliantly that Gabriel decides to turn their engagement party into a wedding!

But as they recited their vows, Camille had a change of heart and told the whole church that Gabriel and Emily were in love. After Camille’s revelation, Alfie stormed out on Emily.

After the hullabaloo, Gabriel revealed that Camille was pregnant. But with Emily and Gabriel finally both single — and essentially free to hook up — we’re left wondering: Will Emily and Gabriel get together despite the baby? Or will she go back to Alfie?

Which excessively hot man will Emily choose? (Image: Netflix)

So where does the Emily/Gabriel/Alfie love triangle stand in Season Four?

If there’s one thing American shows know how to do, it’s plot exposition through dialogue. Some would argue that this is a lazy plot device often done too well. However, after such a long break between seasons, I loved how Emily In Paris Season Four kicked off with the most blatant plot exposition in the form of a TikTok.

Remember Camille’s formerly 17-year-old brother that Emily fucked? He made a TikTok story-time video outlining her indiscretions that went viral. What a fun way to get the audience up to speed while kicking off a new season, hey?

“The show’s been away for a while, so we wanted a fun way to do a little bit of a recap,” creator Darren Star told Netflix Tudum.

“I love the character of Camille’s brother. I just love the way he framed the whole situation in his mind and comically interpreted it.”

As described in the meta-tok, the new season kicks off after the dramatic events at Camille and Gabriel’s almost wedding and now everyone — including Emily’s boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) and colleagues Luc (Bruno Goury) and Julien (Samuel Arnold) — know about it.

Dream team!!!! (Image: Netflix)

But if you thought that we’d be finding out who Emily would pick in episode one, you are sadly mistaken. Instead, we have to wait until episode three to see where Emily’s affections truly lie.

There’s other fish to fry. A pregnant Camille goes missing, Julien is leaving Sylvie’s marketing agency Agence Grateux and Mindy is in the throes of a relationship with her old boarding school crush Nicholas (Paul Forman).

In the third episode of Season Four, Part One, Agence Grateux hosts a masquerade ball and both Alfie and Gabriel are in attendance.

During the evening, both suitors vy for Emily’s affections. But when Alfie goes to kiss Emily and confess that he’s finally all in on their relationship, he accidentally smooches another woman dressed in the exact same outfit. As he recoils, he catches a glimpse of Emily and Gabriel leaving the party together. Womp Womp, Alfie’s heart is broken again.

(Image: Netflix) (Image: Netflix)

On the flipside, it’s the first time that Gabriel and Emily are free to be together. The only thing they need to contend with is a pregnant Camille who is moving into the apartment below Gabriel’s with her new partner Sophia. However, when they break up and Camille discovers that she’s actually not pregnant like she thought, Camille registers that she’s made a whopping mistake — she still has feelings for Gabriel!

But instead of coming clean, Camille realises that now that he’s with Emily, the only way to stay in Gabriel’s life is to keep up the charade. Of course, with no baby cooking away in her oven, the act is going to crumble… eventually.

JUICY, NO?! Netflix really likes to keep us on our toes.

Tune in to Emily In Paris Season Four, Part Two on Netflix when it drops on September 12.

Oh, and if you’re based in Sydney but can’t make your way to Paris, the good people at Netflix are launching the Emily In Paris Euro Summer Photo Tour. Located at the InterContinental Sydney from Friday, 16 August to the 18th of August, it’s an opportunity to live your best Emily Cooper life and take a bunch of Parisian-inspired happy snaps.

Trust me, you’ll be shocked by how believable it is — even without the 20-hour flight!!!