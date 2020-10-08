Just days after Emily In Paris dropped on Netflix and became a smash-hit among binge-watchers, creator Darren Star has revealed that he’s already thinking about season 2.

The show has quickly cemented its position as one of *those* shows. You know, those shows that become such an instant hit that you already feel behind the curve if you haven’t binge-watched the whole season three days after it hits Netflix.

But if you’re yet to see it, you should probably add it to your list for the weekend because Darren Star recently told Oprah Magazine that season2 is already being planned.

“In season 2, [Emily’s] going to be more of a part of the fabric of the world she’s living in. She’ll be more of a resident of the city,” he said. “She’ll have her feet on the ground a little more. She’s making a life there.

The show follows the story of Emily (Lily Collins), a marketing executive from Chicago, who moves to Paris and has to adjust to her new French life, despite not speaking the language whatsoever.

It’s hardly surprising that the show became an instant success, considering Darren Star’s resume includes the likes of Sex and the City and Younger.

Much like Sex and the City, which quite literally had me thinking my entry-level journalism salary would afford me a Manhattan apartment by myself and a lifetime supply of Manolo Blahniks, fans have poked holes in the actual reality of Emily’s character and the story.

“Between the beret, the cocktail dresses, and the impeccable streets, Parisians had a hard time recognising their everyday life,” a French radio station wrote of the show’s portrayal of actual French life.

Netflix is yet to officially renew the show, but Star seems pretty confident that there will be a second season. However, the real issue will be logistically filming the show, which was filmed entirely in Paris, in the middle of a global pandemic.

Sure, they could just delay season 2 until we’re living a much more COVID-normal life, but given the fact that Netflix just axed GLOW due to coronavirus complications, I wouldn’t get too excited about Emily In Paris season 2 just yet.

Honestly, you could give me any show where I get to watch Lily Collins just… exist and I’d be happy.