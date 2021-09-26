Netflix has just casually revealed when we can catch Emily in Paris season two, as well as the fact that, ironically, Emily isn’t even in Paris in the new season of the show.

Earlier this morning at their virtual event TUDUM, Netflix unveiled a new trailer for the shockingly multi-Emmy-nominated series along with a release date. But, all I can think about is that the show would be better off being now called Emily in Places.

In the trailer, Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins, goes on a summer trip with friends Camille (Camille Razat) and Mindy Chen (Ashley Park) to Saint-Tropez. Saint-Tropez is a coastal town off Southeast France and closer to the Italian border than the show’s titular location.

Anyway, there’s so much to unpack in this 49-second-long trailer. How did she get time off from her busy life as the annoying American of the office? Who is the new man in the trailer and will he be her le summertime fling? Where can I buy that violet summer dress?

At one point, Emily and her Parisian pals seem to go to an outdoor party at a mansion where a saxophone player dressed in LED lights is performing in a pool (???).

Oh and Emily, who historically thought posting a black and white photo of some bread was ~art~, learns to take a step back from the ‘gram and post things later—“no, I’m on vacation”.

Will the self-proclaimed social media queen continue to be an obnoxious pest to French people and culture and offend another town’s worth of waiters and potential coworkers? Will the show be less offensive to French people and Chicago pizza joints? Will the show finally admit Emily is both older than 22-years-old and also not a social media marketing guru?

We’ll find out that all and more when the second season drops on Netflix on the 22nd of December. In the meantime, here’s everything we know about it so far.