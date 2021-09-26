Emily in Paris, the show everyone loves (to take the piss out of), has kicked off production on season 2. I only have fond memories of the series that landed during lockdown last year, providing a lush, albeit dumb escape from the Year Inside. And while it infuriated the French, French critics, and one deep dish pizza joint in Chicago, Netflix knows a winner when it sees one and Emily in Paris season 1 was a winner. So, without further ado, here’s everything we know about Emily in Paris season 2.

When will Emily in Paris season 2 premiere in Australia?

Emily in Paris season 2 will premiere in Australia on the 22nd of December. Netflix announced the news during their three-hour virtual event TUDUM.

Lily Collins also revealed the cast and crew had wrapped filming on the second season back in August.

The hit series, written by Darren Star, premiered in October 2020 on Netflix so (COVID-willing) we might cop it around that same time this year.

Star brought us the likes of Sex and the City and Younger, so no one is remotely surprised people fell in love with Lily Collins living a wildly unrealistic life in France.

Just a month after Emily in Paris premiered, Netflix announced the renewal with a cute video of the cast.

The streaming giant even included a cheeky letter from Emily’s chic boss, Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) to the Chicago office, who confirmed Emily would need to stay in Paris “for an extended period of time.”

“Despite her overconfident manner and lack of prior experience in luxury marketing, she has nonetheless managed to charm some of our hard-to-impress clients during her short time at Savoir,” Sylvie wrote.

Can you imagine if life was that easy. Mon dieu.

Sylvie added that she hopes that by extending her time in Paris, Emily will delve deeper into French culture and “perhaps pick up a few words of basic French.”

Has Netflix released a trailer?

Netflix released a trailer for Emily in Paris season 2 during their three-hour TUDUM show. In it, Emily is, ironically, not in Paris but the coastal town of Saint-Topez, near the Italian border.

Before that, the streaming giant shared a video of the cast back on set.

Swipe away for *another* letter from Sylvie.

Fun fact: according to Netflix, Emily in Paris is the streaming giant’s most popular comedy series of 2020, with a whopping 58 million fans.

The gossip mongers at Just Jared also got their hands on some paparazzi pictures of Collins in her season 2 outfits, which you can check out HERE.

Ashley Park, who plays Mindy in the show, shared a bunch of cute pics from the set to her Instagram account over the weekend. Currently filming in Saint-Tropez (half their luck!), Park posted happy snaps of herself with Lily Collins and Camille Razat (who plays Camille) with the caption: “Mon cœur. Finally reunited and all the feels. I missed Mindy and très grateful for these special gals!! Week 1 shooting Season 2 has been surreal and magic in many ways, we can’t wait to share with youuuuu…”

Who’s returning for Emily in Paris season 2?

I mean, if that video from production says anything then it basically confirmed the entire main cast is coming back.

So that’s Lily Collins as Emily, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Ashley Park as Mindy, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Camille Razat as Camille, and William Abadie as Antoine.

Kate Walsh, who starred as Emily’s Chicago boss, is also listed to appear in season 2, episode 1, according to IMDb.

Who has joined the cast?

Emily in Paris has announced three new actors so far, including American actor and playwright Jeremy O. Harris who will play an iconic fashion designer in season 2.

Harris’ entire Instagram is the definition of majestic. It’s hard to pick just one post, but…

Keep swiping for a surprise Mads Mikkelsen.

The extremely handsome Lucien Laviscount (Coronation Street) will star as a Brit who gets under Emily’s skin before she starts to warm up to his sarcastic charm – classic. And Arnaud Binard, an absolute daddy if I’ve ever seen one, will guest star as the party boy owner of a popular Saint Tropez nightclub.

BONJOUR MONSIEUR LAVISCOUNT.

Oh, and we cannot forget about Arnaud Binard!

Emily in Paris season 2 just topped my list of new releases this year, tell ya what.

What will season 2 be about?

While we don’t know the official plot of Emily in Paris season 2 yet, Darren Star and the cast have hinted at what to expect.

Star told Oprah Daily that Emily will be “more of a part of the fabric of the world she’s living in.”

“She’ll be more of a resident of the city. She’ll have her feet on the ground a little more. She’s making a life there,” he said, which hopefully means Emily will stop being embarrassing.

Star also told Vanity Fair that he’s really keen to explore more of the supporting characters, like Sylvie.

“I think we’ve just scratched the surface of who she is and what makes her tick,” he said.

Lucas Bravo, meanwhile, hinted at the relationship between Camille, Emily, and Gabriel.

“We planted a few seeds about different characters,” he told Cosmopolitan.

“Like Camille, when she kisses Emily on the mouth and she’s like, ‘I’m not sorry.’ And then when they’re in bed and I’m Liking the picture, it’s all little seeds. Anything could happen among the three of them. I think Darren wants this second season to be really open-minded.”

And Collins told Deadline that she hopes season 2 will explore Emily’s backstory.

“I’m excited to dive deeper into those back stories and spend more time intermingling the two groups of people that she meets,” Collins said, referring to Emily’s colleagues and people she met outside of work.

What was all the drama surrounding season 1?

Let’s do a quick recap, shall we?

First came the French critics who pummelled the series for leaning too heavily on French clichés. To this day, my favourite critique of the series has to be from Senscritique, a culture website that wrote:

“[Emily in Paris] does not happen at all in Paris, but in the same city as Amélie Poulain [from the film Amélie], a kind of witness town where each street becomes picturesque without the slightest rubbish, with extras dressed in haute-couture and it only rains if Lily Collins is sad.”

It’s the “only rains if Lily Collins is sad” for me.

Then Chicago pizza joint, Lou Malnatis, called out Emily in Paris for dunking on its pizza during a pandemic.

My personal favourite kerfuffle, however, was when Lily Collins went on the record and said her character is 22 years old.

Twenty-two with a master’s degree and at least a mid-level marketing job that sent her to Paris. You love to see it.

Collins later corrected herself in an Instagram Story, sharing that while Emily isn’t 22, she certainly acts like it.

I bet Emily’s going to have a faux accent next season, I bet.

Another fun drama around Emily in Paris was when it had the audacity to be nominated for several Golden Globes and the general population — even people who’d begrudgingly enjoyed the show — was completely outraged by its presence in the nominees list. (Fortunately, plucky young Emily was resoundingly beaten by our queen Moira Rose (Catherine O’Hara) for Best Actress in a Comedy Series, so justice was served.)

We’ll update this yarn as we learn more about Emily in Paris season 2. But in the meantime, you can watch season 1 on Netflix now.