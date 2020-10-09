The first season of brand new Netflix comedy-drama Emily In Paris went absolutely gangbusters, so much so that series creator Darren Star is already hard at work on season 2.

The Sex and the City and Younger creator just told OprahMag.com that a follow-up season is in early discussions and he even teased what we can expect from the second season.

“In season 2, she’s going to be more of a part of the fabric of the world she’s living in. She’ll be more of a resident of the city,” Star told the publication.

“She’ll have her feet on the ground a little more. She’s making a life there.”

As someone who binged the entire first season in one arvo and bloody loved it, but had issues with certain aspects of the show, this pleases me.

I thoroughly enjoyed the easy-to-follow storyline and the whimsical chicness of the show, but the characters? Good god, they sucked. But the good news is that my biggest gripes with leading lady Emily (Lily Collins) are what Star plans on addressing in the follow-up season.

While watching the show, I took issue with the way that Emily stormed into the Paris office and tried to control everyone with her entitled attitude, showing no respect for authority or the French culture.

She was all about taking snaps for Instagram like a tourist, rather than properly immersing herself in the Parisian lifestyle (she didn’t take French lessons until the THIRD episode), instead opining that the locals should adjust to her American way (like when she had a fit about the way her meal was prepared at a cafe).

Emily @ Paris.

But it sounds like she’ll be shrugging off that attitude in the next season to become “a part of the fabric of the world she’s living in,” rather than a hostile observer. This makes me happy.

There were certain workplace behaviours that bothered me too, such as barging into her (new!) boss’ office unannounced, calling her superior ‘girl,’ and inviting her to random parties.

And don’t get me started on how she got involved in office politics straight off the bat, especially when she took it upon herself to email everyone in the Paris office her U.S. team’s list of workplace values. Fuck that.

But hopefully Star’s stipulation that “she’ll have her feet on the ground a little more” means that she’ll be less entitled and bratty and more down-to-earth and willing to work with her team.

There’s no announcements yet as to when the show will begin filming, but it’s nice to know that it’s in the works, and some necessary changes are being made.

Head here for my full investigation of the problematic aspects of season 1.

Emily In Paris is now streaming on Netflix.