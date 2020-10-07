Thanks for signing up!

Emily In Paris, Netflix’s whimsical comedy-drama starring queen Lily Collins, has taken the world by storm since its release over the weekend.

Social media has been flooded with opinions about the spicy storyline, the kooky characters, and the absolute babes who star in the series.

On the top of everyone’s crush list is Gabriel, the flirty chef who lives below our leading lady Emily.

Sadly, Gabriel isn’t a real human who you can date IRL, but Lucas Bravo, the actor who plays him, most certainly is.

Here, I’ve done a deep dive of his Instagram to find out more about the charming chap. Here’s everything I’ve learned about him from his Insta:

He’s fit as fuck (literally).

The dude lurves to travel.

He looks great wet.

He also looks great with blue hair.

He also looks smoking hot with a MAN BUN that he needs to resurrect ASAP, pls.

He has a magnificent butt.

He’s proud as punch of Emily In Paris.

Oh, and you’re probs wondering if he’s actually French or not. The answer is: YES.

He was born in France and has since spent time in the US and around the world for his acting and modelling work. He’s fluent in French and English, which means he’s capable of whispering sweet nothings in your ear in either language.

The reason why he’s so ~mysterious~ to us, though, is ‘cos Emily In Paris is his first time appearing in an American TV series. Prior to this, he’d only appeared in French flicks and shows, including a comedy miniseries called T.O.C. and a movie called Smart Ass, about three business school students who try to apply their academic outlines to their sex lives and I’m sure as shit looking that up when I clock off.

Catch the trailer below:

He’s also a successful model, which should come as no surprise whatsoever. He’s signed to Viva Model Management in Paris and has appeared in numerous high profile ad campaigns, including one for Chanel in 2017.

Observe:

Oh, and get this, just like his character on the show, Lucas Bravo is a talented chef. Speaking to Manny the Movie guy, he said: “I used to be a sous-chef in a restaurant a few years ago. When I first got the script, I was like ‘Oh wow. This is definitely for me.’ They made me cook the omelettes I made for Emily in the show.”

So… he’s basically Gabriel IRL. Bless.

Emily In Paris is now streaming on Netflix.