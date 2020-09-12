Well, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has forgotten his own son’s name (X Æ A-12), because of course he has. The name pronounced ‘Ex Ash A Twelve’, first name X, is so confusing that even Elon Musk didn’t recognise the name, when he was asked about his son today.

Musk was visiting the Tesla Giga Factory in Berlin, when an interviewer asked “how is X Æ A-12?” Musk looking incredibly confused then asked the reporter to repeat themselves.

“Oh, you mean my kid? That sounds like a password,” Musk responded.

I guess it’s good to know that not only does the whole world find the name X Æ A-12 hilarious, but so does X Æ A-12’s own father. I don’t know if Grimes will find that so funny though.

Apparently his name isn’t even X Æ A-12 anymore, it’s actually X Æ A-Xii. This was reportedly because the child’s original name violates California naming laws, that only allows the 26 letters of the alphabet and hyphens to be used in a name.

I really want to feel sorry for X Æ A-12, but then again his dad is a billionaire and his mum is a pop star.