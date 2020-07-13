When maniacal rapper Kanye West announced that he was running for president, no one was a bigger supporter than equally maniacal rich man Elon Musk.

“You have my full support!” He responded to Kanye’s 2020 vision tweet.

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

Now he’s retracted his support after reading Kanye’s batshit interview with Forbes where he outed himself as an anti-vaxxer (“They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can’t cross the gates of heaven”), and shared his fucked anti-abortion stance (“I am pro-life because I’m following the word of the bible”), oh, and his thoughts on the solution to COVID-19 (“We need to stop doing things that make God mad”).

After the interview did the ’rounds online, Musk tweeted:

“We may have more differences of opinion than I anticipated.”

He then deleted the tweet soon after, for Yeezus only knows what reason, but not before it went viral online.

It comes after the gruesome twosome had a lil powwow at Musk’s headquarters.

“When you go to your boy’s house and you’re both wearing orange,” he captioned the photo.

When you go to your boys house and you’re both wearing orange ???? pic.twitter.com/IyPOdEKaVY — ye (@kanyewest) July 1, 2020

In the aforementioned interview, West said he no longer supports President Trump and also sounded off on the Democratic Party.

“That is a form of racism and white supremacy and white control to say that all Black people need to be Democrat and to assume that me running is me splitting the vote. All of that information is being charged up on social media platforms by Democrats.

“And Democrats used to tell me, the same Democrats have threatened me … The reason why this is the first day I registered to vote is because I was scared. I was told that if I voted on Trump my music career would be over. I was threatened into being in one party.

“I was threatened as a Black man into the Democratic Party. And that’s what the Democrats are doing, emotionally, to my people. Threatening them to the point where this white man can tell a Black man if you don’t vote for me, you’re not Black,” he said.

May Yeezus have mercy on us all.