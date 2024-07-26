Elon Musk’s Daughter Slams Her Transphobic Father On Threads — A Site Owned By His Nemesis Zuck

Elon Musk‘s daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson — who is transgender — has come out swinging against her father after he claimed that he was tricked into allowing her medical gender reassignment and said she was “killed by the woke-mind virus”.

The 20-year-old took to Threads — notably a website owned by Elon’s nemesis Mark Zuckerberg — to slam her father for publicly deadnaming her in an interview with Dr. Jordan Peterson and Tweeting that she was “born gay and slightly autistic”.

“I look pretty good for a dead bitch,” Vivian wrote, iconically.

“I want to make one thing absolutely clear. I disowned him, not the other way around.”

Vivian Jenna Wilson. (Image: Threads / Vivian Jenna Wilson)

Sharing one of her father’s old tweets, Vivan began to debunk his claims that she was born “gay and slightly autistic”.

(Image: Vivian Jenna Wilson / Threads)

“This is entirely fake. Like, literally none of this ever happened,” she began.

“I don’t even know where he got this from. My best guess is that he went to the Milo Yiannopoulis school of gay stereotypes, just picked some at random and said ‘eh- good enough’ in a last-ditch attempt to garner sympathy points when he is so obviously in the wrong even in his own fucking story.”

She claimed that she didn’t even like musical theatre — especially not when she was only four.

“I never picked out jackets for him to wear and I was most certainly not calling them ‘fabulous’ because literally what the fuck,” Vivian continued.

“I did not use the word fabulous when I was four because once again I would like to reiterate… I was four. Like this is so obvious I don’t even think it warrants explanation but apparently people believe this nonsense so here I am.

“This entire thing is completely made up and there’s a reason for this. He doesn’t know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn’t there, and in the little time that he was I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness.

“Obviously, he can’t say that, so I’ve been reduced to a happy little stereotype f*g-ing along to use at his discretion. I think that says a lot about how he views queer people and children in general.”

Elon ‘Lizard-man’ Musk. (Image: Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

On July 23, Elon — who is a father to 12 children — claimed that he was “tricked” into signing documents to allow Vivan’s treatment following her transition in 2022.

“I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys, Xavier,” he said, using Vivian’s deadname.

“This is before I had any understanding of what was going on. COVID was going on, so there was a lot of confusion, and I was told Xavier might commit suicide if he doesn’t [make the change].”

He also made it very clear he knew what deadnaming someone was.

“They call it ‘deadnaming’ for a reason. The reason they call it ‘deadnaming’ is because your son is dead. My son Xavier is dead — killed by the woke-mind virus,” he said, noting that the situation made him determined to “destroy the woke-mind virus”.

READ MORE A Remote Amazonian Tribe Is Suffering A Porn Addiction Crisis Thanks To Rich Idiot Elon Musk

The beef between Vivian and Elon comes after the SpaceX mogul and notable lizard man declared that he would move his business headquarters interstate to Texas after California passed a law which stopped schools from having to notify parents if children decide to use different pronouns.

Call me a left-leaning Lucy but this seems to be a bit of a strange hill to die on, no?

Anyway, big power to Vivian for speaking her truth. Go get ’em Viv!!!!