WTF: Elly And Becky Miles From The Flop Bachelorettes Szn Are Gonna Appear In The US Bachie

The Australian edition of The Bachelor franchise may be dead in a ditch (RIP), but former Bachelorette contestants Elly and Becky Miles have somehow outlasted the show and are apparently now appearing on the US version, for some reason.

In case you’ve forgotten, Elly (the younger sister) made her reality TV debut back in 2019 as part of Matt Agnew‘s season of The Bachelor. And after being a fan-favourite who sadly got the boot after making the top five, she was given the consolation prize of her own series of The Bachelorette (which actually became our first Bachelorette(s) with her sister, Becky).

Unfortunately, the Miles sisters’ season delivered the franchise’s lowest-ever launch figure of just 628,000 viewers — and didn’t manage to captivate audiences much from that point on. Ultimately, we were only given one more season of The Bachelorette (starring Brooke Blurton) before the show got axed.

Sadly, their relationships weren’t much more successful than the season itself, with Becky announcing her split from Pete Mann just a day after the finale, and Elly splitting with Frazer Neate not much later.

But despite being the stars of a flop season, Elly and Beckie have reportedly been poached to make a cameo in the US franchise — which is filming in Australia at the moment.

“The Bachelorette US was here for three weeks filming the upcoming series,” an inside source told So Dramatic! “They always travel internationally on the US series.”

Elly and Becky aren’t reprising their roles as sister Bachies (which makes sense considering Becky is about to have her fourth kid), but their actual role is somehow… weirder?

According to an insider, Elly and Becky served as guest judges for a challenge in Bachelorette Jenn Tran’s season.

The challenge, you ask? Well, apparently the Miles sisters had to judge a sexy strip tease.

I mean it when I say there isn’t enough money in the world for me to judge a bunch of reality TV dudes trying to woo a woman with their strip tease skills.

Considering Elly now works as a life coach who can help to “empower you to embrace personal transformation & discover your worth”, I would’ve preferred her cameo to include a speech where she tells Jenn that these men aren’t worth her time and they run off to a yoga retreat together. But that’s just me.

The 21st season of The Bachelorette (US) is set to premiere on July 8. You can watch all of the seasons of The Bachelorette (US) on Apple TV.