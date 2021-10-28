Ellidy Pullin, the widow of Australian snowboarding legend Alex ‘Chumpy’ Pullin, has given birth to their daughter 15 months after his tragic death last year.

Minnie Alex Pullin was born on October 25th and is a wonderful baby girl.

“Hello, I had a baby,” Ellidy announced on her Instagram stories on Thursday.

Ellidy Pullin was able to carry Chumpy’s child through IVF, allowing her to “welcome a piece of of the phenomenon that is Chumpy back into this world!”

According to her podcast, she was able to retrieve her late partner’s sperm after he died.

“[It was] incredibly fortunate we had the resources and the means to make this happen in such crucial time,” she said.

Ellidy Pullin announced their pregnancy in an Instagram post back in June this year.

“Bubba Chump coming this October,” Ellidy wrote.

“Your Dad and I have been dreaming of you for years little one. With a heart wrenching plot twist in the middle.

“When my love had his accident, we all held onto hope that I’d be pregnant that month. We’d been trying for a baby. IVF was on our cards but it wasn’t something I ever imagined I’d be tackling on my own. Bittersweet like none other, I’ve never been more certain or excited about anything in my entire life.”

In a subsequent post, she wrote: “When you do a pregnancy shoot with your dog instead of your person. All of the feels.”

Last year, Alex ‘Chumpy’ Pullin was spearfishing in shallow water off 19th Ave at Palm Beach when it’s believed he suffered a shallow water blackout.

He was fishing alone at the time of the incident while his family were reportedly on the beach.

Pullin is a three-time Olympian and Australia’s first snowboard world champion.